digitalspy.com

The Mandalorian's Jon Favreau on the similarities between Din Djarin and The Last of Us's Joel By Stefania Sarrubba, 5 days ago

By Stefania Sarrubba, 5 days ago

The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau has weighed in on Pedro Pascal's recent roles, finding a similarity between the Mandalorian and The Last of Us's Joel ...