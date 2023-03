cryptonewsbtc.org

Bitcoin price tumbles to 10-day lows as ‘Notorious B.I.D.’ keeps support at $22.5K By admin, 7 days ago

By admin, 7 days ago

Bitcoin (BTC) threatened to ditch $23,000 as assist on Feb. 25 as an ongoing value correction strengthened into the weekend. Information from Cointelegraph Markets Pro ...