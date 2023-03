thedailytexan.com

Baylor rallies behind ‘unlimited energy’ to beat Texas in Waco, 81-72 By About the Writer, 7 days ago

By About the Writer, 7 days ago

No. 8 Texas traveled to Waco to take on No. 9 Baylor in a top 10 Big 12 showdown on Saturday afternoon. The Longhorns are ...