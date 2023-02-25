Open in App
Laurinburg, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Lady Saints win NCCSA 1A state championship

By Contributed by Bill McMillan,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46sVao_0kzzJqY600
The No. 1 Scotland Christian Academy Lady Saints defeated the No. 2 Sheets Memorial Christian Eagles 53-47 Saturday afternoon to win the North Carolina Christian Athletic Association 1A state championship. Contributed by Bill McMillan

KING — The No. 1 Scotland Christian Academy Lady Saints defeated the No. 2 Sheets Memorial Christian Eagles 53-47 Saturday afternoon to win the North Carolina Christian Athletic Association 1A state championship.

Junior Layla Nicolosi finished with a team-high 17 points, sophomore Zoey Neff scored 16 points, and senior Morgan McMillan had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

All regional awards went to McMillan and Nicolosi.

The Lady Saints finish the season 19-2 overall and 7-0 in conference play.

