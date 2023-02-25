Open in App
West Orange, NJ
TAPinto.net

US Army Fitness Challenge Comes to West Orange High School

By Elise Margulis,

7 days ago

WEST ORANGE, NJ - Students in West Orange High School gym classes had the opportunity to participate in the United States Army Fitness Challenge on Feb. 22, with prizes for the winners and the possibility of winning a regional trophy.

"The U.S. Army Fitness Challenge is designed to raise awareness regarding the need for our students to lead a physically fit, nutritionally conscious, and healthy lifestyle," began Supervisor of Health and Physical Education Kevin Alvine.

"This one-day fitness event will hopefully motivate our students to become advocates for a healthier nation and challenge them to compete for the title of the U.S. Army Fittest School in our area. Students will be competing in a series of physical events," he added.

The event, sponsored by the Army and Brainbox Immersive Marketing, turned out to be an enjoyable time for students. PE teachers and soldiers showed students the various challenges, which included crawling, burpees, running, push-ups and more. Prizes included t-shirts and personalized dog tags. The Army had information available to students who might be interested in enlisting after high school, and gym class provided students with food for thought about their health and wellness.

