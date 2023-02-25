Open in App
NBC4 Columbus

‘South Park’ deal at center of lawsuit filed by Warner Bros. Discovery

By The Associated Press,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ES9pK_0kzyXUy300

NEW YORK (AP) — Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is suing Paramount Global, saying its competitor aired new episodes of the popular animated comedy series “South Park” after Warner paid for exclusive rights.

Warner says it signed a contract in 2019 paying more than $500 million for the rights to existing and new episodes of the irreverent show, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in New York State Supreme Court.

Disney pulls ‘Simpsons’ episode critical of China from streaming in Hong Kong

HBO Max, Warner’s streaming platform, was scheduled to receive the first episodes of a new “South Park” season in 2020. But the company was informed the pandemic halted production, the lawsuit says.

In spite of Warner’s exclusive rights to the show until 2025, the company alleges South Park Digital Studios, which produces the shows and is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, offered two pandemic-themed specials to Paramount, which aired them in September 2020 and March 2021.

The lawsuit claims the pandemic specials should have been offered to Warner under the initial contract. The move, called “verbal trickery” in the lawsuit, drove the show’s fans to the competing Paramount platform. Nearly all South Park episodes premiere on Comedy Central, one of Paramount’s cable channels, the lawsuit says.

Show creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, who launched the show in 1997 and oversee the franchise, were not named in the lawsuit.

Gaining streaming rights to “South Park” is a competitive process because of the potentially lucrative market attracting more subscribers, advertisers and a loyal fan base that Warner’s lawsuit says consists mostly of young adults.

The 24-page court filing also cites a $900 million deal in 2021 between a Paramount subsidiary and South Park Digital Studios for exclusive content on the Paramount Plus streaming service, which launched the same year.

Warner claims the deal was a deliberate “scheme” between Paramount, its subsidiary MTV Entertainment Studios and South Park Digital Studios to “divert as much of the new South Park content as possible to Paramount Plus in order to boost that nascent streaming platform.”

3 things we know about Netflix’s efforts to crack down on password sharing

Warner paid $1,687,500 per episode and alleges it has not yet received all episodes covered by the contract, resulting in damages of more than $200 million.

Paramount Global did not immediately respond to emails from The Associated Press seeking comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man lured into garage, robbed in west Columbus
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Woman sentenced for stealing $1.4 million from Hilliard nursing facility
Hilliard, OH2 days ago
Columbus gun owners have until summer to dispose of large capacity magazines
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Columbus City Council passes new gun restrictions banning large gun magazines
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Cheers Too double murder suspect uncooperative during court appearance, judge says
Columbus, OH14 hours ago
Amber Alert issued for two-year-old abducted near Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH7 hours ago
Police: Suicidal woman killed by deputy in Circleville on Saturday
Circleville, OH1 day ago
Man accused of making ghost guns, threatening Columbus Jewish school sentenced to prison
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Two west Columbus drug houses served court orders by city attorney’s office
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Police searching for teen accused of shooting an 11-year-old girl
Columbus, OH11 hours ago
Dave Grohl prepares barbecue for hundreds at homeless shelter
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
‘The right thing to do’: College softball players carry injured opponent around bases after grand slam
Lakeland, FL12 hours ago
Morrow County suspect embarked on Columbus crime spree before fatal shooting: police
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Columbus small business owner victim of check scam
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Stolen Kia crashes into Columbus police car, hospitalizing officer
Columbus, OH2 days ago
20 hour police operation results in numerous arrests, seizing of drugs and weapons
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Kevin Durant Shows No Signs of Rust as Suns Cruise in His Debut
Phoenix, AZ23 hours ago
One minor in critical condition after shooting at Wedgewood Village Apartments
Columbus, OH3 hours ago
Two injured in South Linden shooting
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Travis Kelce Teases ‘SNL’ Appearance With Epic Video Trailer (Video)
Kansas City, MO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy