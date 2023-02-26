Annual tribute to Joseph Augustus Zarelli, aka "The Boy in The Box"

It was previously held on Susquehanna Road in Northeast Philadelphia where the 4-year-old's body was found on this date in 1957.
A former homicide detective talked about the years spent working on Zarelli's case.
"Towards the end of my career, we were able to come up with the idea of combining the DNA technology and put a plan together to help establish the boy's identity," retired Philadelphia Police Sergent Bob Kuhlmeier said, "and that plan ended up being successful. Here we are today, you know, with the boy's identity, Joseph Augustus Zarelli."
