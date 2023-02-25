Pete Davidson Allegedly Divulged Feelings About Kim Kardashian And Other Exes, Thinks He Was A 'Victim' Of The 'Kardashian Curse'

Now that Pete Davidson has put some time and a few other relationships between his short-lived and highly publicized relationship with Kim Kardashian he’s reportedly divulging how he feels about his ex. The SNL alum allegedly told someone about his previous girlfriends, and how he was worried he'd become a “victim” of the “Kardashian Curse,” and if that’s true, it seems pretty obvious how the comedian feels about his reality star ex.

Since Davidson and Kardashian’s breakup, the actor was reportedly in a short-lived fling with Emily Ratajkowski , and he is now apparently dating his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders . Now that time has passed, and he’s seemingly moved on, a source told Radar Online that The King of Staten Island star is now reflecting on his relationship with the SKIMS owner, and seems to wonder why he wanted to be with her in the first place.

The more he reflects on what he went through with Kim the more Pete wants to pinch himself and ask what the hell he was thinking. His swagger was gone and he seriously worried he'd become a long-term victim of the Kardashian curse.

Considering all the drama that surrounded Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship , if what this source says is true, it would make sense why the comedian is wondering why he decided to date the reality star. While the two reportedly were on good terms when they broke up , the amount of drama surrounding the relationship, especially when it came to her ex Kanye West's reaction to the two being together, must have been tough to deal with. The two also live on opposite ends of the country, and doing long-distance is never easy. So, there was a lot going against their relationship.

This insider also claimed that the comedian has told close friends that while he liked Kardashian she didn’t “hold a candle” to Davidson’s past girlfriends like Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber. Again, if this is something he really said, it seems clear where Kim K. stands with the former SNL star.

It’s clear Davidson has moved on from Kardashian. Between his relationships with Ratajkowski and Wonders as well as removing his tattoos devoted to the Kardashian sister , the comedian seems to be over his romance with her, and he is even apparently reflecting on the repercussions the relationship had on him, and what could have happened if they would have stayed together.

Now, it seems like Davidson is happy in his relationship with Chase Sui Wonders. The two apparently had “insane chemistry” on the set of Bodies Bodies Bodies , and following his breakups with Kardashian and Ratajkowski the rumors began to swirl that the two were dating . They were then seen vacationing together, however, their relationship has not been officially confirmed.

While Davidson’s dating life is always a hot topic of discussion, especially when it comes to Kim Kardashian, he also has a bunch of projects in the works to get excited about. Most notably he is part of the Transformers: Rise of Beasts cast , so be sure to stay up to date with the 2023 movie schedule , so you can check out the comedian-turned-actor's next movie when it hits theaters on June 9.