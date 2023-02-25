Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
WETM 18 News

‘South Park’ deal at center of lawsuit filed by Warner Bros. Discovery

By The Associated Press,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lRAWs_0kzwxpAe00

NEW YORK (AP) — Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is suing Paramount Global, saying its competitor aired new episodes of the popular animated comedy series “South Park” after Warner paid for exclusive rights.

Warner says it signed a contract in 2019 paying more than $500 million for the rights to existing and new episodes of the irreverent show, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in New York State Supreme Court.

Disney pulls ‘Simpsons’ episode critical of China from streaming in Hong Kong

HBO Max, Warner’s streaming platform, was scheduled to receive the first episodes of a new “South Park” season in 2020. But the company was informed the pandemic halted production, the lawsuit says.

In spite of Warner’s exclusive rights to the show until 2025, the company alleges South Park Digital Studios, which produces the shows and is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, offered two pandemic-themed specials to Paramount, which aired them in September 2020 and March 2021.

The lawsuit claims the pandemic specials should have been offered to Warner under the initial contract. The move, called “verbal trickery” in the lawsuit, drove the show’s fans to the competing Paramount platform. Nearly all South Park episodes premiere on Comedy Central, one of Paramount’s cable channels, the lawsuit says.

Show creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, who launched the show in 1997 and oversee the franchise, were not named in the lawsuit.

Gaining streaming rights to “South Park” is a competitive process because of the potentially lucrative market attracting more subscribers, advertisers and a loyal fan base that Warner’s lawsuit says consists mostly of young adults.

The 24-page court filing also cites a $900 million deal in 2021 between a Paramount subsidiary and South Park Digital Studios for exclusive content on the Paramount Plus streaming service, which launched the same year.

Warner claims the deal was a deliberate “scheme” between Paramount, its subsidiary MTV Entertainment Studios and South Park Digital Studios to “divert as much of the new South Park content as possible to Paramount Plus in order to boost that nascent streaming platform.”

Netflix is preparing to charge for password sharing: Here’s what we know

Warner paid $1,687,500 per episode and alleges it has not yet received all episodes covered by the contract, resulting in damages of more than $200 million.

Paramount Global did not immediately respond to emails from The Associated Press seeking comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
New York agrees to pay millions to George Floyd protesters who sued over police treatment
New York City, NY5 hours ago
Gen Z is moving to major cities, including Syracuse; Why?
Syracuse, NY11 hours ago
Man steals American Airlines bus at JFK airport, drives it through NYC: police
New York City, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 arrested following search warrant of Bath residence
Bath, NY7 hours ago
Honest toddler helps Kentucky police arrest wanted woman
Williamsburg, KY2 days ago
NYS Corrections worker arrested after bar fight in Bath
Bath, NY8 hours ago
Execution-style killing in downtown St. Louis caught on video
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Man found bleeding in a yard on Taylor Street
Elmira, NY2 days ago
Accumulating snowfall and mixed precipitation likely Friday to Saturday
Elmira, NY1 day ago
What happened to Kristin O’Connell?
Ovid, NY2 hours ago
Off-duty officer helps rescue boy, 8, who was left hanging by his neck at amusement center
King Of Prussia, PA5 hours ago
FedEx driver charged after truck hits tree at Jasper-Troupsburg school
Elmira Heights, NY2 days ago
EPA administrator addresses lack of dioxin testing, opening of new center
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Is it illegal to drive with snow and ice on your car?
Elmira, NY2 days ago
OSCO: Officers fatally shoot man during shootout on Main St. in Canandaigua
Canandaigua, NY1 day ago
Millerton man reports theft of $40K from residence
Millerton, PA1 day ago
Firefighter still unaccounted for after downtown blaze
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Twin Tiers Overtime – Episode 42 Elmira College hockey’s Morgan Mordini and Leonie Kuehberger
Elmira, NY2 hours ago
‘I was raped, I am OK’ graffiti sparks controversy
Austin, TX2 days ago
Ryan Edwards wins team title with Buffalo Ice Bulls
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Best Pizza in Elmira according to reviews
Elmira, NY11 hours ago
Horseheads grad McKenna Woodworth notches 100th career point for Gannon women’s lacrosse
Erie, PA36 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy