Open in App
KARK 4 News

‘South Park’ deal at center of lawsuit filed by Warner Bros. Discovery

By The Associated Press,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Da7BM_0kzwFvOS00

NEW YORK (AP) — Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is suing Paramount Global, saying its competitor aired new episodes of the popular animated comedy series “South Park” after Warner paid for exclusive rights.

Warner says it signed a contract in 2019 paying more than $500 million for the rights to existing and new episodes of the irreverent show, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in New York State Supreme Court.

Disney pulls ‘Simpsons’ episode critical of China from streaming in Hong Kong

HBO Max, Warner’s streaming platform, was scheduled to receive the first episodes of a new “South Park” season in 2020. But the company was informed the pandemic halted production, the lawsuit says.

In spite of Warner’s exclusive rights to the show until 2025, the company alleges South Park Digital Studios, which produces the shows and is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, offered two pandemic-themed specials to Paramount, which aired them in September 2020 and March 2021.

The lawsuit claims the pandemic specials should have been offered to Warner under the initial contract. The move, called “verbal trickery” in the lawsuit, drove the show’s fans to the competing Paramount platform. Nearly all South Park episodes premiere on Comedy Central, one of Paramount’s cable channels, the lawsuit says.

Show creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, who launched the show in 1997 and oversee the franchise, were not named in the lawsuit.

Gaining streaming rights to “South Park” is a competitive process because of the potentially lucrative market attracting more subscribers, advertisers and a loyal fan base that Warner’s lawsuit says consists mostly of young adults.

The 24-page court filing also cites a $900 million deal in 2021 between a Paramount subsidiary and South Park Digital Studios for exclusive content on the Paramount Plus streaming service, which launched the same year.

Warner claims the deal was a deliberate “scheme” between Paramount, its subsidiary MTV Entertainment Studios and South Park Digital Studios to “divert as much of the new South Park content as possible to Paramount Plus in order to boost that nascent streaming platform.”

3 things we know about Netflix’s efforts to crack down on password sharing

Warner paid $1,687,500 per episode and alleges it has not yet received all episodes covered by the contract, resulting in damages of more than $200 million.

Paramount Global did not immediately respond to emails from The Associated Press seeking comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Four shot, two dead in South Memphis
Memphis, TN3 days ago
LRPD: Man found dead in vehicle at Love’s truck stop near Otter Creek
Little Rock, AR3 days ago
Pine Bluff man wins record $5.74M in Lucky for Life lottery, 3rd largest in state history
Pine Bluff, AR9 hours ago
Irish company expands to Sherwood, brings 255 jobs
Sherwood, AR2 hours ago
Gov. Sanders appoints new Arkansas surgeon general
Little Rock, AR3 days ago
72-year-old Sherwood woman turns herself in for deadly hit and run
Sherwood, AR3 days ago
Proposed Arkansas bill would prohibit animal breed bans in cities, counties
Maumelle, AR1 day ago
North Little Rock High School to re-open after bat situation
North Little Rock, AR3 days ago
Conway Police see success partnering with social workers for mental health 911 calls
Conway, AR2 days ago
Rison hit by Wednesday night storm damage
Rison, AR21 hours ago
Pine Bluff School District plans consolidation, staff changes
Pine Bluff, AR3 hours ago
Jack in the Box to open first location in Arkansas
Rogers, AR1 day ago
Jurassic-era insect found near Arkansas Walmart
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
‘The right thing to do’: College softball players carry injured opponent around bases after grand slam
Lakeland, FL12 hours ago
Families file over 100 complaints against Hensley cemetery in 2 years
Hensley, AR23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy