XFL scores Week 2: Full results, highlights from Saturday, Sunday games

The XFL settled in this week after a hectic Week 1, with the league's hierarchy beginning to come into focus. Three teams remain undefeated at 2-0 after two weeks, while three more are still looking for their first win.

Road teams came out on top in all but one Week 2 game. The Battlehawks were comeback kings again with a late victory over the Sea Dragons in the first Thursday night game of the season.

On Saturday, the Defenders shut down the Vipers' offense after the first quarter and proving they don't need their wild crowd to pull out a win. On Sunday, the Brahmas cruised to a blowout victory over the reeling Guardians.

MORE: XFL power rankings: Roughnecks, Renegades look like teams to beat after Week 1

In the fourth and final game of the weekend, the Roughnecks proved games can be won at home. Houston overcame a halftime deficit and produced a big turnover in the fourth quarter to seal a win over the Renegades.

Both teams showed flashes, but the Roughnecks proved why they're among the favorites to win the title with an impressive showing on both sides of the ball. If not for special teams mistakes, the game could have gotten out of hand.

Week 2's results set up some intriguing Week 3 matchups. The Sea Dragons and Vipers will both try to avoid an 0-3 start when they face off on Saturday, and a Sunday tripleheader is headlined by an the Defenders and Battlehawks in a matchup of undefeated teams.

MORE: Watch the XFL live with fuboTV (free trial)

There are more than a few highlights from this weekend's games to hold fans over until Week 3 starts.

The Sporting News tracked the action from Week 2 of the 2023 XFL season. Check out the final scores and highlights from games Saturday and Sunday.

XFL COVERAGE:

XFL scores

Thursday, Feb. 23

Matchup Kickoff time (ET) Score St. Louis Battlehawks vs. Seattle Sea Dragons 9 p.m. Battlehawks 20, Sea Dragons 18

Saturday, Feb. 25

Matchup Kickoff time (ET) Score D.C. Defenders vs. Vegas Vipers 7 p.m. Defenders 18, Vipers 6

Sunday, Feb. 26

Matchup Kickoff time (ET) Score San Antonio Brahmas vs. Orlando Guardians 4 p.m. Brahmas 30 , Guardians 12 Arlington Renegades vs. Houston Roughnecks 7 p.m. Roughnecks 23, Renegades 14

(All times Eastern)

D.C. Defenders vs. Vegas Vipers highlights

7:30 p.m. -- The Vipers have an early lead over the Defenders following a strip sack on D.C. quarterback Jordan Ta'amu. DeAndre Torrey punched it in from two yards out for Vegas, who failed to convert the two-point attempt. Vipers 6, Defenders 0.

8:50 p.m. -- It took a little while, but the Defenders are on the board with Matt McCrane drilling a 47-yard field goal to cut into the deficit and make it a three-point game with 9:41 left in the third quarter. Vipers 6, Defenders 3

8:54 p.m. -- Tough break for McCrane as on the kickoff, he slips and the ball did not travel far enough. The Vipers start with the ball at their own 45.

9:05 p.m. -- The Vipers can't make the most of the field position as Bailey Giffen misses an 18-yard field goal with 4:26 left in the third.

9:15 p.m. -- The Defenders capitalize on the missed field goal by Giffen and march all the way down the field to score their first touchdown of the game, with Deriq King rushing it in from 12 yards out to give the Defenders the lead. King rushes in for the 1-point conversion to add to the lead. Defenders 10, Vipers 6

9:30 p.m. -- Another turnover on defense with Brett Hundley fumbling the ball at the Vegas 48. The Defenders make the most of the turnover again, needing just five plays to score a touchdown as Abram Smith rushes in for a nine-yard score. King connects with Ethan Wolf for the 2-point conversion to push the lead to 12, making it a two-score game. Defenders 18, Vipers 6

San Antonio Brahmas vs. Orlando Guardians highlights

The Brahmas bounced back strongly from an embarassing finish in Week 1, routing the Guardians 30-12 in Orlando. Jack Coan set the tone with three early touchdown passes, and the Guardians' offense looked out of sorts as the team rotated QBs Paxton Lynch and Deondre Francois.

Orlando coach Terrell Buckley had nothing positive to say after the defeat, which sent his team to 0-2.

4:20 p.m. — Deon Yelder goes up and gets this touchdown pass from Jack Coan to put the Brahmas in front early.

4:29 p.m. — What a start for Paxton Lynch, who hits Eli Rogers for the game-tying touchdown.

5:15 p.m. — A wild catch by Alize Mack that would help set up his own touchdown...

5:19 p.m. — Have a day, Alize Mack AND Jack Coan. San Antonio leads 13-6 heading into halftime.

5:42 p.m. — The Brahmas are in front by two scores after Coan finds Jalen Toliver for a touchdown. This is Coan's third TD pass of the game.

5:50 p.m. — Blocked punt! The Brahmas are set up and have a chance to turn this game into a rout.

6:26 p.m. — The Guardians still face a big deficit in the fourth quarter, but this impressive touchdown by Cody Latimer keeps them in it.

6:42 p.m. — The Guardians' mic'd up huddle provided a hilarious soundbite in the second half...

6:49 p.m. — This one ends with a final score of 30-12, Brahmas. Another rough day for the Guardians, who were blown out by Houston in Week 1.

Arlington Renegades vs. Houston Roughnecks highlights

The XFL's only matchup of 1-0 teams was also arguably the most competitive of Week 2. While the Roughnecks ended up winning by nine, the Renegades had a halftime lead and looked like they could at least tie the game in the fourth quarter before a crushing turnover.

Wade Phillips' team is off to an impressive 2-0 start and seems to have an identity on both sides of the ball. Next up for Houston is a third consecutive home matchup — this one against the Brahmas, who are a late Week 1 collapse away from being 2-0 themselves.

7:12 p.m. — This is not how the Renegades wanted this game to start. A quick interception by Drew Plitt sets up a field goal for the Roughnecks.

7:45 p.m. — Nice touchdown by Nick Holley to put the Roughnecks up big early on. Houston has built a sizable lead without too many fireworks on the offensive side of the ball.

7:54 p.m. — The Renegades are on the board!

8:12 p.m. — Arlington has jumped out to a lead after another special teams mistake by the Roughnecks. The second half looks like it's going to be a dogfight.

8:51 p.m. — The Roughnecks are back in front 17-14 after a touchdown by Cedric Byrd. Brandon Silvers hasn't been very efficient today, but he now has two touchdown passes and hasn't thrown an interception after two last week.

9:24 p.m. — Big interception from Sean Davis to keep the Renegades from tying the game or taking a lead!

9:36 p.m. — Max Borghi takes it in to extend the Roughnecks' lead to nine.

9:49 p.m. — This one wraps up at 23-14, Roughnecks. A more competitive game than the score indicates, but the Roughnecks continue to look like a championship contender as they get off to a 2-0 start.