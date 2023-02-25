Open in App
Pittston, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Santa Squad collecting donations for Ukraine

By Tony Callaio For Sunday Dispatch,

7 days ago
Anthony Marranca, founder of the Greater Pittston Santa Squad, is shown in the showroom at Done Rite Carpet, Main Street, Pittston, when the Santa Squade collected items for Ukraine in 2022. This year’s drive will take place at the former Seton Catholic gym, William Street, Pittston, on Tuesdays and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Medical supplies and winter clothing, boots, hats, scarves, gloves, blankets and quilts only.

PITTSTON – The Greater Pittston Santa Squad (GPSS) will be conducting a clothing/medical supply drive from now until the middle of March for Ukraine.

All donations are being collected at the former Seton Catholic gym on William Street, Pittston.

Anthony Marranca, founder of GPSS, noticed St. Michael’s Byzantine Church, Main Street, Pittston, is holding a Winter Ukraine Relief drive and decided to aid in the drive.

“We had a clothing and medical supply drive for the church last year and we did very well,” Marranca said. “So we have the space at the old Seton gym and thought we’d help out again.”

The GPSS drive will be held at the gym on Tuesdays and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“They are looking for medical supplies, hygiene supplies, winter clothing, boots, hats, scarves, gloves, thermal underwear and shirts, blankets and quilts,” Marranca said. “As soon as we collect the items, they will send them out.”

Once the GPSS drive is complete, all items collected will be handed over to Fr. Andrii Dumnych of St. Michael’s, a native of the Ukraine. He, in turn, will pass on the collections to transported to the Ukraine.

Marranca believes all the supplies are meant for front line soldiers.

No food items are being collected at this time.

