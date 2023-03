travelawaits.com

7 Best Places To Indulge In Dolce Far Niente While Visiting Rome By Ulrike Lemmin-Woolfrey, 5 days ago

By Ulrike Lemmin-Woolfrey, 5 days ago

Dolce far niente is the Italian expression for the sweetness of doing nothing, sweet idleness, something very much part of Italian lifestyle and attitude. While ...