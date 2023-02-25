Open in App
East Lansing, MI
Iowa's startling comeback over Michigan State featured Fran McCaffery's bizarre referee stare-down

By Cory Woodroof,

5 days ago
Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery got into a bizarre stare-down with an official during the Hawkeye’s home tilt with Michigan State on Saturday afternoon.

It seemed to have helped, because his Iowa team completed a major comeback win over the Spartans.

Iowa trailed by 13 with 1:34 to play, but would outscore MSU 23-10 over the rest of regulation to tie things at 101-101 on a Payton Sandfort made three with three seconds left. The Hawkeyes would go on to win the game, 112-106 after five extra minutes.

It was an all-time comeback win for a Big 10 hoops team.

Right before that roaring rebuttal, as the Hawkeyes trailed by 10, McCaffery shared a strange moment with one of the three referees.

Michigan State’s win probability was nearly 100 percent before Iowa’s remarkable turnaround with seconds remaining.

Talk about a dramatic way to start the Saturday hoops schedule.

The Hawkeyes picked up a key Big 10 victory ahead of the conference tournament, and McCaffery made himself available to the internet for possible memes. It’s a wild reminder that even late-regular season college basketball can be really exciting.

Feature image courtesy of ESPN.

