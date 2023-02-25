Nashville SC vs. New York City FC live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch MLS

The 2023 Major League Soccer (MLS) regular season is set to kick off on Saturday, with Nashville SC hosting New York City FC in a matinee affair at GEODIS Park. Both teams will be looking to start their season on the right foot and earn valuable points early in the campaign.

Nashville SC, also known as the Boys in Gold, will be hoping to build on their successful debut season in the MLS, which saw them reach the playoffs but ultimately get eliminated in the opening round by the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Meanwhile, New York City FC will be looking to bounce back from their disappointment in the Eastern Conference Final last season, where they were beaten 3-1 by the Philadelphia Union. The team will be without star striker Valentin Castellanos, who is suspended for the first two games of the season after receiving a red card in the team’s playoff loss to the Union.

Nashville SC vs. New York City FC

When: Saturday, February 25

Saturday, February 25 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: FOX, FOX Deportes

Major League Soccer Lineups

Nashville SC possible starting lineup:

Willis; Moore, Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz; Leal, McCarty, Davis; Picault, Mukhtar, Sapong

New York City FC possible starting lineup:

Freese; Ilenic, Chanot, Martins, Amundsen; Parks, Haak; Pereira, Morales, Pellegrini; Magno

