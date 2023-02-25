Open in App
Pleasantville man ordered held for running drug-production facility

By Lynda Cohen,

5 days ago
A Pleasantville man accused of running a drug-production facility out of his Pleasantville home with two others was ordered held Friday.

The judge described Leroy Gist’s criminal history as “deplorable” with 40 indictable offenses dating to 1992.

He now faces 10 counts along with sisters Megan and Kelly Flinn.

The three were arrested Feb. 14, after State Police served a search warrant in the first block of North New Road, a multi-unit residence where Gist and Kelly Flinn live. Megan Flinn has a Northfield address.

Inside, police found a variety of drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

There were also two ledgers that appeared to keep track of drug sales, according to the charges.

The affidavit released to BreakingAC did not detail the investigation, but gave only a brief synopsis of what was found, including two rifles.

Gist’s defense attorney questioned the weapons charges, saying his client insisted the rifles were antiques kept in the attic by the home’s owner and were inoperable.

“This case is not as strong as the state would have the court believe,” Tom Roselle told the judge.

But the state pointed to Gist’s criminal history, which includes seven charges in a case that was pending at the time of his arrest. That case also includes drugs.

Gist, 49, “appears entirely unwilling to stop both possessing and selling controlled dangerous substances,” Assistant Prosecutor Zachary Sclar told the judge.

Gist will now stay in the Atlantic County Justice Facility as his case goes through the court.

Megan and Kelly Flinn

The Flinns appeared briefly in court via video from the jail on Tuesday, but both had their detention hearings postponed until Monday.

Community Policy