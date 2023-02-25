Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
HeySoCal

Attorneys: Man killed in LAPD shooting was 50 feet from officer

By City News Service Inc.,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cs2sF_0kzufEjt00

A Los Angeles police officer was 50 feet away from a knife-wielding Ukranian emigre when he fatally shot the knife-wielding man in a Tarzana intersection in 2020, according to new court papers filed by attorneys representing the man’s parents, who allege in a lawsuit against the city that their son did not pose a threat to officers and that they should have known he was mentally ill.

Sergey Rusanofskiy and Irina Rusanovskaya, the father and mother of Alex Rusanovskiy, brought the lawsuit in December 2020, alleging wrongful death, assault, negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress and civil rights violations.

“This is a civil rights wrongful death case concerning the tragic and horrific death of a 31-year-old, Alex Rusanovskiy, who was suffering from a severe mental illness when he was needlessly shot several times, once in the face and once in the knee,” the plaintiffs’ attorneys stated in a filing Friday with Van Nuys Superior Court Judge Valerie Salkin in advance of a scheduled March 3 mandatory settlement conference.

The suit alleges that the officers knew or should have known that Rusanovskiy suffered from “mental psychosis” and were aware that he had a preexisting mental illness, but they made no reasonable attempt to de-escalate the situation and never used nonlethal force, deciding instead without provocation to shoot Rusanovskiy multiple times.

Rusanovskiy was more than 50 feet away from LAPD Officer Steven Pressler when the shooting began 11 seconds after the officer and his partner arrived at about 6:15 a.m. Aug. 7, 2020, the plaintiffs’ attorneys’ brief states.

Pressler fired his weapon despite the fact that his partner had a beanbag shotgun ready for use and additional officers were seconds from arrival, according to the brief.

But in their court papers, lawyers for the city state that upon encountering Rusanovskiy in the middle of Reseda and Victory boulevards, Pressler told the man multiple times to drop the knife.

“Instead of complying, the decedent raised his knife, screamed, and ran directly at Officer Pressler, at which point to protect his life, Officer Pressler fired two rounds,” according to the court papers of the lawyers for the city, which further state that the man died later at a hospital.

Nine people called 911 to report a man walking around in the middle of the street with a large knife and that information was relayed to Pressler, who subsequently saw the man with the weapon, according to the court papers of the lawyers representing the city.

Rusanovskiy was born in Ukraine in 1988, and was 7 years old when his family came to the United States for a better life, according to the court papers. An only child, he was a ballet dancer, attended Fairfax High School and Valley College, dreamed of owning his own business, had a license to appraise diamonds and was working to get his real estate license, according to his family’s attorneys’ court papers.

Rusanovskiy visited his parents five days before his encounter with the LAPD and subsequent shooting death, telling his mother he was nervous about finances and his inability to find work during the coronavirus pandemic, the plaintiffs’ lawyers state. He later was hospitalized because of his anxiety, but still had trouble sleeping, according to the court papers.

Rusanovskiy left his parents’ home at about 6 a.m. the morning of the LAPD shooting with his mother chasing and trying to speak to him, but he could not understand her, according to the plaintiffs’ attorneys’ court papers.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Ex-LASD deputy sentenced to community service in shooting hoax
Lancaster, CA23 hours ago
Man indicted on hate crime charges in West LA shooting of 2 Jewish men
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Suspect arrested in overnight DTLA stabbing
Los Angeles, CA5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Carjacking suspect opens fire on officers during dangerous chase through LA, OC
Los Angeles, CA13 hours ago
Man Found Shot in Head in Lancaster
Lancaster, CA10 hours ago
In Scathing Report, Special Counsel Finds LA Sheriff Deputy Gangs Are A ‘Cancer’ On The Department
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing 6 people in downtown LA
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Bail cut to $500,000 for sheriff’s deputy charged in deadly crash
South Gate, CA1 day ago
6 Injured In Downtown LA Mass Stabbing
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago
FBI offering $25K reward for info on crime ring that has stolen $500K in LA County
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Daughter charged with fatally stabbing 72-year-old mother
Lake Forest, CA14 hours ago
Man Arrested After Stabbing Six in Downtown Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago
LA man wrongly imprisoned for decades declared innocent
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Judge cuts bail for deputy charged in fatal crash
South Gate, CA2 days ago
Man pleads guilty to child stealing involving 4-year-old son
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
Family Trio in $18 Million COVID Loan Scam Escapes Long Jail Sentences
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
LAPD union supports unarmed response to certain 911 calls
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Man who spent 38 years in prison for murder is declared factually innocent
Inglewood, CA2 days ago
Not Guilty Verdict In Oxnard Gang Related Murder Retrial, But It's Not Over Yet
Oxnard, CA2 days ago
LAPD may no longer send armed officers to these police calls
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
DA to ask judge to declare man factually innocent of 1983 murder
Inglewood, CA3 days ago
Former CHP officer charged with assaulting woman during traffic stop
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
2 arrested for over $460,000 in stolen merchandise in Orange County
Anaheim, CA2 days ago
The CHP arrested two suspects who had half a million dollars worth of goods stolen in Orange County
Anaheim, CA1 day ago
Two suspects from the High Desert were arrested with 78 lbs. of meth in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa, CA1 day ago
15 arrested for over $38 million in stolen funds from low-income Southern California families
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Horrible Jail Conditions Perpetuated by Violation of Los Angeles County Court Orders, Charges ACLU
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Downtown Los Angeles police activity shuts down Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy