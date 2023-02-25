Eagles have 13 players make the PFF Top 101 players of 2022

The 2023 NFL offseason has begun and as the Eagles and 31 other teams start preparing for the NFL scouting combine, Pro Football Focus released their annual 101 best players from the 2022 season.

Here is the criteria from PFF. • This list is based solely on play in 2022. Past or future play is not accounted for. This isn’t about class or talent; it’s about performance throughout the 2022 NFL season. • This list is created with an “all positions are created equal” mantra. So, you won’t see 32 quarterbacks heading the list, even though that is the game’s most valuable position. Instead, we take a look at how guys played relative to what is expected from their position. • Unlike PFF’s awards, the 101 factors in the postseason, so some players who won PFF awards may find themselves jumped in the 101 by rivals who had a playoff run worthy of a change in ranking.

Looking to avoid any conflict with the NFL Network’s Top 100 players list, Sam Monson of PFF utilized both film and analytical data to rank the 101 best players from the 2022 season and Philadelphia led the charge with 13 players.

9. Lane Johnson

The All-Pro right tackle was the highest-ranked Eagle to make the list and hasn’t allowed a sack or quarterback hit in over two years.

Despite playing with an injury throughout the playoffs, Johnson allowed just 11 hurries across 18 games this season with virtually no schematic help at any point. None of his allowed pressure registered as sacks or even knockdowns.

17. Jason Kelce

Kelce earned All-Pro honors again and will ponder retirement after leading the Eagles to a second Super Bowl berth in five years.

Kelce was once again as good as it gets at the center position this season. As part of the best offensive line in the game, Kelce dominated in the run game, especially on the move, but also allowed just 11 hurries across 753 pass-blocking snaps, including the playoffs.

20. A.J. Brown

Acquired in a draft night trade, Brown was everything the Eagles could hope for and more while setting the single-season mark for receiving yards.

Brown’s presence in Philadelphia’s offense was transformative. He was the catalyst for improvements across the board, changing how aggressive Jalen Hurts is with downfield passing while opening space up for DeVonta Smith and others. Brown averaged 3.4 yards per route run against man coverage, the fourth-most in the league.

24. Jalen Hurts

Hurts entered the last offseason with plenty of questions but did more than answer after earning All-Pro honors and MVP votes in leading Philadelphia to the Super Bowl.

One of the surprises of the season, Hurts proved that he can be the guy in Philadelphia, as he was able to go toe to toe with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in one of the best Super Bowls in memory…until the ending. Hurts is a dynamic threat at all levels and produced 68 rushing first downs in the regular season.

36. Brandon Graham

The one player who should have won comeback player of the year, Graham logged 11+ sacks in 2022 and is looking to return in free agency.

Graham looked close to washed last year but was back to his best form this season at almost 35 years old. Graham recorded 55 total pressures in more of a rotational role for the Eagles, earning an 89.8 PFF pass-rushing grade.

38. Haason Reddick

The 3-year, $45 million deal Reddick signed last offseason was a steal for Philadelphia after the pass rusher logged 19.5 sacks in 19 games this season.

One of the free agent signings of the season, Reddick ended up with 87 total pressures, including the playoffs. He recorded 19 pressures in three postseason games and was one of the most consistent speed rush threats in the league all year.

47. Jordan Mailata

Mailata has blossomed into one of the top left tackles in the NFL.

One-fifth of the best offensive line in football, Mailata earned 76.3-plus PFF grades in each facet of play. He allowed no sacks and just one hurry from three postseason games, dominating in the run game in the postseason as well.

72. Javon Hargrave

One of the top run stuffers on the open market, Hargrave logged 11+ sacks in 2022.

Only Dexter Lawrence and Chris Jones earned better PFF pass-rushing grades than Hargrave this past season among interior linemen. Hargrave racked up 57 total pressures and 30 defensive stops including the playoffs, but he did record just a 48.2 PFF run-defense grade.

79. T.J. Edwards

Edwards was among the league leaders in tackles this season.

The Super Bowl was an unfortunate way for his season to end, but Edwards had an excellent season for the Eagles at linebacker. He earned an above-average PFF grade in all facets of play over the season and made 51 defensive stops in the regular season.

80. Dallas Goedert

Goedert may have secured All-Pro honors if not for the five games that he missed with a shoulder injury.

He may not have been leaned on quite as much as other players, but when Goedert got the call, he was ready to make plays. Including the playoffs, Goedert caught 83.5% of the passes thrown his way, averaging 1.79 yards per route run and dropping only two passes all season.

82. Josh Sweat

Sweat had 11+ sacks on the season and played a major role in Philadelphia leading the league in multiple categories.

Sweat had his most productive NFL season to date as part of Philadelphia’s aggressive defensive line rotation. He played almost 700 snaps including the playoffs, racking up 51 pressures and 36 defensive stops. His overall PFF grade (83.8) was just behind Brandon Graham and Haason Reddick within the rotation.

84. Darius Slay

Slay had another All-Pro caliber season and played a huge role in the Eagles 14-3 regular season record.

At one point in the year, you could have made the case that the Eagles had the league’s best two cornerbacks based on how they were performing. That play tailed off a little as the season wore on, but Slay still allowed just 56.6% of passes thrown his way to be caught and broke up nine passes including the playoff run.

89. James Bradberry

After being released from the Giants, Bradberry signed a one-year, $7.5 million deal with Philadelphia and earned All-Pro honors.