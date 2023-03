Bishop LeBlond girls basketball kept their distance from East Atchison in the Class 2 District 16 championship game and defeated the Wolves 48-33 on Saturday.

“It’s definitely sweeter,” Bishop LeBlond head coach Jackie Steltenpohl said after the game. “To have [won] three times in a row is just absolutely unbelievable. I’m just happy that our girls were able to go out and execute what our gameplan was.”