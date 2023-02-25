San Diego State at New Mexico odds, picks and predictions

The No. 20 San Diego State Aztecs (22-5, 13-2 Mountain West) visit the New Mexico Lobos (20-8, 7-8) in The Pit Saturday at 10 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the San Diego State vs. New Mexico odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and best bets.

New Mexico was the final team in the nation to suffer a loss this season. After starting out 14-0, the Lobos have struggled to a 6-8 record since.

One of those 6 victories was a 76-67 win as an 8-point road underdog at San Diego State Jan. 14 when the Aztecs were ranked No. 25. The road has been a bit rocky since for the Lobos. They’re 1-4 straight up (SU) and 2-2-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last 5 road games. Their last game was an 82-77 loss at Boise State Wednesday, pushing as a 5-point underdog with the Over of 149.5 cashing.

The Aztecs are on a 5-game winning streak, most recently rolling to a 77-58 decision as 10-point home favorites against Colorado State Tuesday.

San Diego State will look to its defense, which allows 64.6 points per game according to Covers.com, to hold down a New Mexico offense that ranks 18th at 81.0 PPG. The Aztecs were unable to accomplish this in the first outing, but doing so Saturday would mean a conference title while also severely hurting the Lobos’ chances of earning an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament.

San Diego State at New Mexico odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 2:29 p.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : San Diego State -160 (bet $160 to win $100) | New Mexico +125 (bet $100 to win $125)

: San Diego State -160 (bet $160 to win $100) | New Mexico +125 (bet $100 to win $125) Against the spread : San Diego State -3.5 (+100) | New Mexico +3.5 (-120)

: San Diego State -3.5 (+100) | New Mexico +3.5 (-120) Over/Under (O/U): 147.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

San Diego State at New Mexico picks and predictions

Prediction

New Mexico 78, San Diego State 73

BET NEW MEXICO (+125).

The Aztecs have lost just 2 conference games this season, one being to the home loss to the Lobos. A trip to The Pit Saturday could mean a 3rd MWC loss for San Diego State.

This game will not do much one way or another for the Aztecs, outside of seeding for the NCAA tourney, but the Lobos need a win in this game for their resume.

The Lobos will come out firing and will pull off another upset of the Aztecs — this time at home.

I’ll take the underdog moneyline here and BACK THE LOBOS (+125).

PASS.

Since I’m backing the New Mexico moneyline, there’s no need to wager on the spread.

I like the better value with the +125 moneyline. But if you want the safety of taking the points, I wouldn’t blame anyone for betting New Mexico +3.5 (-120).

TAKE OVER 147.5 (-105).

While this number is a bit high, both teams have played games Over recently.

New Mexico is 7-1-1 to the Over in its last 9 games and 4-1 to the Over in its last 5 following a loss, per Covers.com.

While this game hit the Under 147 in San Diego in January, the Lobos score at home and will do so here. The. The previous meeting in The Pit saw San Diego State go for 85. While this Aztecs team will not get there, the Lobos could and this makes me like OVER 147.5 (-105).

