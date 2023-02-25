Open in App
Bayonne, NJ
Bayonne Chili Champs Crowned in 4th Annual Competition

By Steve Lenox,

5 days ago

BAYONNE, NJ - In a heated contest El Agula Dorada took 1st Place in the coveted Judge's Choice category on Friday while 22nd Street Meat Market won the voting in the People's Choice category.

The winners of the 4th Annual Bayonne Chili Cook-Off, hosted by Mayor Jimmy Davis, The Bayonne Chamber of Commerce, and the Bayonne UEZ/SID were joined by Mr. G's and IMTT in being recognized for dishing out the tastiest chili on Friday while McCabe's Ambulance and a team from the Hudson County Sheriff's Department took the awards for the top first responders in the competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g0yRd_0kzuHJw800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fk7LD_0kzuHJw800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01VC4c_0kzuHJw800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lZSwa_0kzuHJw800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLe5G_0kzuHJw800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OzaeC_0kzuHJw800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJ5sV_0kzuHJw800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b6xlV_0kzuHJw800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xu89l_0kzuHJw800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vEy2Q_0kzuHJw800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NFhUb_0kzuHJw800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hsZ2S_0kzuHJw800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XLOhI_0kzuHJw800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aDDPw_0kzuHJw800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8k3L_0kzuHJw800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xiPCx_0kzuHJw800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rurdm_0kzuHJw800

