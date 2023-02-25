Bayonne Chili Champs Crowned in 4th Annual Competition

BAYONNE, NJ - In a heated contest El Agula Dorada took 1st Place in the coveted Judge's Choice category on Friday while 22nd Street Meat Market won the voting in the People's Choice category.

The winners of the 4th Annual Bayonne Chili Cook-Off, hosted by Mayor Jimmy Davis, The Bayonne Chamber of Commerce, and the Bayonne UEZ/SID were joined by Mr. G's and IMTT in being recognized for dishing out the tastiest chili on Friday while McCabe's Ambulance and a team from the Hudson County Sheriff's Department took the awards for the top first responders in the competition.



































































