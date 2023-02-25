Open in App
KTSM

‘South Park’ deal at center of lawsuit filed by Warner Bros. Discovery

By The Associated Press,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R85sx_0kztw1sp00

NEW YORK (AP) — Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is suing Paramount Global, saying its competitor aired new episodes of the popular animated comedy series “South Park” after Warner paid for exclusive rights.

Warner says it signed a contract in 2019 paying more than $500 million for the rights to existing and new episodes of the irreverent show, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in New York State Supreme Court.

Disney pulls ‘Simpsons’ episode critical of China from streaming in Hong Kong

HBO Max, Warner’s streaming platform, was scheduled to receive the first episodes of a new “South Park” season in 2020. But the company was informed the pandemic halted production, the lawsuit says.

In spite of Warner’s exclusive rights to the show until 2025, the company alleges South Park Digital Studios, which produces the shows and is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, offered two pandemic-themed specials to Paramount, which aired them in September 2020 and March 2021.

The lawsuit claims the pandemic specials should have been offered to Warner under the initial contract. The move, called “verbal trickery” in the lawsuit, drove the show’s fans to the competing Paramount platform. Nearly all South Park episodes premiere on Comedy Central, one of Paramount’s cable channels, the lawsuit says.

Show creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, who launched the show in 1997 and oversee the franchise, were not named in the lawsuit.

Gaining streaming rights to “South Park” is a competitive process because of the potentially lucrative market attracting more subscribers, advertisers and a loyal fan base that Warner’s lawsuit says consists mostly of young adults.

The 24-page court filing also cites a $900 million deal in 2021 between a Paramount subsidiary and South Park Digital Studios for exclusive content on the Paramount Plus streaming service, which launched the same year.

Warner claims the deal was a deliberate “scheme” between Paramount, its subsidiary MTV Entertainment Studios and South Park Digital Studios to “divert as much of the new South Park content as possible to Paramount Plus in order to boost that nascent streaming platform.”

3 things we know about Netflix’s efforts to crack down on password sharing

Warner paid $1,687,500 per episode and alleges it has not yet received all episodes covered by the contract, resulting in damages of more than $200 million.

Paramount Global did not immediately respond to emails from The Associated Press seeking comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bill would designate church that held Emmett Till’s funeral as national monument
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Man who attempted to run over Black family left goat head in Vegas hotel freezer, threatened shooting: police
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Man arrested after allegedly beating brother to death
Deming, NM19 hours ago
Fight in high school classroom leaves one dead, one injured
Santa Rosa, CA1 day ago
Tyler employer gets probation for videoing woman changing in bathroom of his business
Tyler, TX1 day ago
UPDATE: Las Cruces 12-year-old girl found
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago
Travis Scott allegedly punched NYC nightclub worker, caused $12K in damage: sources
New York City, NY1 day ago
Truck transporting vehicles on fire closes I-10 East between Copia and Raynolds
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Toddler helps Kentucky police find wanted woman: ‘We shouldn’t lie’
Williamsburg, KY2 days ago
Volkswagen’s tracking firm refused to find stolen SUV, kidnapped boy without payment: sheriff
Libertyville, IL1 day ago
Suspicious package prompts evacuation of Walmart in NE El Paso
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Multiple officers shot, man found dead after Kansas City standoff
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
EPCC Theater presents two comedy plays this March
El Paso, TX20 hours ago
Pancho Villa State Park to celebrate ‘Camp Furlong Day’
Columbus, NM4 hours ago
THOP introduces new cancer navigation program
El Paso, TX2 hours ago
Americas, Pebble Hills win superior Division 1 rating at UIL
Seguin, TX3 hours ago
El Paso police arrest DPS agent after alleged assault
El Paso, TX1 day ago
‘Show of a lifetime:’ Whale watchers have close encounter with pair of playful gray whales
Oxnard, CA2 days ago
West holds town hearing over Westfest Parking Ordinances
West, TX1 day ago
High schooler fatally stabbed in classroom fight in California
Santa Rosa, CA15 hours ago
Police: Hobby Lobby employee shoots, kills manager at Oklahoma City distribution center
Oklahoma City, OK6 hours ago
El Paso ranked #2 in the cheapest cities to buy beer
El Paso, TX2 hours ago
Explosive found in bag at Pennsylvania airport, man arrested
Allentown, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy