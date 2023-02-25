Nets' Mikal Bridges discusses how he had an idea of Kevin Durant trade

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn Nets guard Mikal Bridges had his career altered when he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. On Feb. 9, Bridges, along with Cameron Johnson and some draft picks were traded to Brooklyn for Durant and TJ Warren. This trade happened after Durant requested a trade following Kyrie Irving’s trade request a few days prior.

Even though the trade happened late at night, Bridges still had to come to terms with the deal in a short amount of time. Bridges said during his introductory press conference with the Nets that he understood why the trade was made since the Phoenix Suns were getting one of the best players in the league in Durant.

Bridges has played well for Brooklyn so far as he is averaging 22 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 51.7% from the field and 52.6% from behind the three-point line. He sat down with the “Old Man and the Three” podcast to discuss among other things, how the possibility of the trade was always in the back of the head: