Nets' Mikal Bridges discusses how he had an idea of Kevin Durant trade
By Sharif Phillips-Keaton,
5 days ago
Brooklyn Nets guard Mikal Bridges had his career altered when he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. On Feb. 9, Bridges, along with Cameron Johnson and some draft picks were traded to Brooklyn for Durant and TJ Warren. This trade happened after Durant requested a trade following Kyrie Irving’s trade request a few days prior.
Even though the trade happened late at night, Bridges still had to come to terms with the deal in a short amount of time. Bridges said during his introductory press conference with the Nets that he understood why the trade was made since the Phoenix Suns were getting one of the best players in the league in Durant.
Bridges has played well for Brooklyn so far as he is averaging 22 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 51.7% from the field and 52.6% from behind the three-point line. He sat down with the “Old Man and the Three” podcast to discuss among other things, how the possibility of the trade was always in the back of the head:
“I’m just like, well, I know we losing me and cam (Johnson). But like, you get TJ (Warren), you get KD (Kevin Durant), like I feel like hey, you don’t affect the, on the Defensive end as much as me. But like, he can still guard you know, I’m saying like he could still guard and we’re all team defense anyway. So like, You got Coach Mont (Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams), that’s going to make everything great. And everybody, you know, we all play for each other, or they all play for each other. But then also you get you get 30 A game like so like now I’m looking at them like I like it like I like them I like I feel like they that’s for them and what with the new owner (Mat Ishbia) came in and what they’re trying to do that makes the most sense. Like I understand they’re trying to win. Now, do I think they could’ve won with me and Cam? For sure.”
