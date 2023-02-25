Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans should be buyer beware if targeting Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt

By Mark Lane,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uN2Kp_0kztW2uG00

The 2022 offseason trade with the Cleveland Browns gave the Houston Texans a chance to instantly upgrade whichever aspect of the game or side of the ball they choose.

With twin Round 1 picks at Nos. 2 and 12 overall, the Texans can grab a quarterback and pair him with a highly touted receiver to give Houston’s passing attack immediate credibility and give opponents a duo to fear in coming seasons.

One of the names that has been slotted at No. 12 overall in mock drafts is Tennessee wideout Jalin Hyatt — albeit not as often as TCU’s Quentin Johnston and USC’s Jordan Addison.

According to NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who was on a conference call on Feb. 24, teams that are interested in Hyatt need to comprehend what he can bring to a team’s passing game immediately and allow him the chance to develop into a complete receiver.

“I’ve seen him flash the ability to get in and out of breaks,” Jeremiah said. “He just doesn’t do a ton of it. My thing with him is I think there’s a high floor, because worst case scenario he is going to stretch the field. He is going to take the top off of defenses. You’ll be able to put him in the slot and be able to run deep overs and run verticals. You can just pitch him the ball and let him do some things after the catch with his speed.”

Where Texans receivers coach Ben McDaniels would need to help Hyatt is with his routes.

“He is going to need work to develop the full route tree,” said Jeremiah. “That’s not going to happen right away. I think in the immediate term you have an elite field stretcher, so, I think you’ve got to know what you are buying there and know what that role is going to be.

“If you are going to bring him in there and ask him to be Keenan Allen, then that’s not going to work because that’s not who he is.”

Hyatt caught 67 passes for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns through 12 games for the Volunteers in 2022.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker talks Saints contact, former teammates in New Orleans
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rumor: Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham interested in reuniting with Jim Schwartz
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
2023 NFL Combine results for punter Michael Turk
Norman, OK1 hour ago
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Lukas Van Ness sets NFL world on fire with outstanding combine performance
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Compensation for Aaron Rodgers is 'going to take way more than maybe people realize', says The Athletic
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Alabama QB Bryce Young weighs in at 204 pounds
Montgomery, AL2 hours ago
3 things to consider if the Steelers would draft WR Jordan Addison
Pittsburgh, PA1 hour ago
Texans give up No. 12 overall in trade package in latest Draft Wire 3-round mock
Houston, TX1 day ago
Brian Branch solidified his Lions draft stock at the NFL Scouting Combine
Detroit, MI1 hour ago
Unpacking Future Packers: No. 56, Princeton WR Andrei Iosivas
Green Bay, WI2 hours ago
49ers already preparing for life without Robbie Gould
San Francisco, CA1 hour ago
Bears go all USC in three-pick mock draft
Chicago, IL5 hours ago
Hayden Hurst exceeded expectations with Bengals, coaches want him back
Cincinnati, OH2 hours ago
Bears 2023 free agency preview: Should Chicago bring back Michael Schofield?
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Bengals met with UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet
Cincinnati, OH2 hours ago
2023 NFL Combine results for former Gators safety Trey Dean III
Gainesville, FL3 hours ago
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Jack Campbell confirms he is a future star with his performance at the NFL Combine
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Vikings 'sneaky-interesting' landing spot for star quarterback in 2023 NFL draft
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski an ideal fit for the Steelers
Pittsburgh, PA45 minutes ago
Florida QB Anthony Richardson willing to 'dive head first' into NFL career
Gainesville, FL3 hours ago
Georgia Bulldogs on XFL rosters
Athens, GA4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy