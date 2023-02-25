Open in App
Cleveland, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Podcast: Who could the Browns target at center in the draft?

By Jacob Roach,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R9UTv_0kztIH8S00

The center position is an interesting one for the Cleveland Browns this offseason as starter Ethan Pocic is a free agent. The team may not be able to re-sign Pocic this offseason after the career year he had with them in 2022. There’s also the question of the penciled-in starter Nick Harris who tore his ACL in the preseason.

In the end, the team might re-sign Pocic with Harris as the backup but they also may look to the draft to add another player to the mix. You can listen to this podcast episode here to see what prospects at the center position the team should be targeting in the draft.

