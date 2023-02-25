Browns add dynamic playmakers and future assets in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

The defensive line for the Cleveland Browns needs a massive makeover as well as finding a way to make the offense more of a threat vertically. There are some nice veteran defensive linemen to raise the basement of the roster in free agency though wide receiver talent will need to come in the 2023 NFL Draft or via trade.

The Browns also need to look at the fact that they do not have a ton of draft assets in 2024 when evaluating possible trade-down and up scenarios. Let’s check out how they could fill all the major needs in this Browns mock draft with trades.

Pre-draft trade with New York Jets

Jets Recieve: Round 3, Pick 98

Browns Recieve: WR Elijah Moore

Jets’ wide receiver Elijah Moore was unhappy with his usage last season and wanted a trade. The team has made a change at offensive coordinator and Moore might stick around but if he is available the Browns should make this move if he can be had for a third-round pick.

Moore does exactly what the team is missing as a dynamic playmaker that can stretch the field vertically and he can do it well from the slot. An athletic playmaker with great acceleration and quick feet to change direction.

Trading Back to add a top 100 pick

By trading Pick 98 for Elijah Moore the Browns have pick 42 and then must wait until the fourth round pick 111 to make another selection. So trading back here to add another top-100 pick to fix the defense seems like a no-brainer.

Seahawks Recieve: Round 2, Pick 42 and Round 5, Pick 142

Browns Recieve: Round 2, Pick 51, and Round 3, Pick 83

Round 2, Pick 51: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Edge, Kansas State

Felix Anudike-Uzomah is a perfect scheme fit for what the Browns want in a defensive end opposite Myles Garrett. He’s a strong pass rusher with a great bull rush and fantastic hand usage. He is technically sound as a rusher with multiple pass rush moves wins and good athleticism.

What might be even more appealing is his run defense as he might be one of the better run defenders at the position in this draft class. Fights off blocks and has fantastic awareness to find the ball carrier and make the play. His exceptional hands and strength shine strongly in run defense.

Round 3, Pick 83: Keeanu Benton, Defensive Tackle, Wisconsin

Another good scheme fit to rebuild the defensive line, Keeanu Benton is a great anchor in the middle of the defensive line. He does all the dirty work against the run eating double teams and clogging running games to make an impact in the run game.

He isn’t a slouch in the pass rush department as a player that moves well for a 317-pounder. He needs some refinement as a rusher to be a three-down player but he is ready to make an impact on day one if he is in Cleveland.

Round 4, Pick 111: Tank Bigsby, Running Back, Auburn

Tank Bigsby is a patient runner that always finds a way to fall forward as he goes down to gain extra yardage. His lateral movement and ability to cut on a dime and change direction are fun to watch. He lacks true breakaway speed though he isn’t a slow runner either. Bigsby finds a way to get it done in the red zone providing plenty of touchdown production in his career in Auburn.

Round 4, Pick 126: Dorian Williams, Linebacker, Tulane

If you’re looking for a linebacker that plays with his hair on fire flying around sideline to sideline then Dorian Williams is your guy. Has a nice size and a good frame for the position and he is not afraid of contact. In a productive final season, Williams had 78 tackles, five sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Another appealing aspect for the Browns is his experience and production as a special teamer. New special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone needs more talent on that side of the ball and Williams can help be that guy.

Trading away a pick for future draft assets

Raiders Receive: Round 5, Pick 144

Browns Receive: 2024 5th, 6th, and 7th round picks

With major extensions kicking in and the team needing to balance out those cap hits with rookies they need future assets. They do not have a ton of draft capital in 2024 so if they could trade out of this spot for multiple-day three picks next year they should do it.

Round 6, Pick 190: Quindell Johnson, Safety, Memphis

Quindell Johnson is a multiple-year starter that has some versatility in playing in different schemes and lining up in different places in the defensive backfield. A smooth athlete who process plays in front of him quickly to react while in coverage. He is good in run support as well as coverage but is best as a deep coverage safety.

Round 7, Pick 231: Alex Forsyth, Center, Oregon

Oregon offensive lineman Alex Forsyth

An athletic center that would fit well in the Browns’ scheme is Alex Forsyth from Oregon. A player that climbs to the second level well Forsyth has a high football IQ and consistency that shows in his tape. He understands his assignment and how to make it work in both aspects of the game.