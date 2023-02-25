Open in App
Detroit, MI
AllLions

Lions Listed as Potential Landing Spot for Jalen Ramsey

By John Maakaron,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NxqY8_0kzt41Gs00

Could the Lions be the ideal team for Jalen Ramsey?

The Detroit Lions are expected to make several changes at the cornerback position.

In 2022, Detroit's secondary allowed the second-most passing yards to opponents.

Could Jalen Ramsey be the answer for what ails the Lions defense?

In a recent CBS Sports story exploring the potential landing spots for the talented defensive back, the Lions are among the

"Outside of the Jared Goff recruitment to Detroit, the Lions would be an ideal team to take on Ramsey's hefty salary," writes Jeff Kerr. "Lions general manager Brad Holmes had a prominent leadership role in the player personnel department with the Rams and was influential in getting Ramsey to the Rams in 2019. Detroit would be an attractive destination for Ramsey given the Lions' needs at cornerback and the cap space available to bring him onto the roster."

With Ramsey available due to the Los Angeles Rams salary-cap woes, Detroit has the potential to make one of the biggest splashes of the offseason, if a deal can be put together.

Ahead of the combine next week, general manager Brad Holmes signed former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Mac McCain.

With the futures of Jeff Okudah, Amani Oruwariye and Mike Hughes up in the air,

Under Ramsey's current deal, he possesses a $25.2 million cap hit in 2023, $26.7 million in 2024 and $22.7 million in 2025.

Moving on from the 28-year-old cornerback would free up approximately $5.6 million in cap space.

The Lions do also possess multiple first-round picks, where top defensive backs like Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr., Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon and Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez could all be targeted by Detroit's front office.

