What's Next For Matt Patricia: 'Untethered' From Patriots?

After his Denver Broncos job prospect sputtered, Matt Patricia is still on the New England Patriots' payroll.

Where is Matt Patricia now? For the time being, he's right back where he started, technically speaking.

Patricia's NFL coaching career has been spent almost entirely with the New England Patriots , but many observers were ready to turn the page after his ill-fated tenure as the team's primary playcaller. So futile were Patricia's efforts that management turned to another remnant of Patriots past to take over, luring Bill O'Brien from national championship contention in Alabama to become the official offensive coordinator. Patricia's other duties as the offensive line boss have also been bestowed to another alum, three-time champion and 2000's second-round pick Adrian Klemm.

Somehow, after all that, Patricia remains on the Patriots' payroll. Perhaps sensing his prescience was unwelcome after a poor showing on offense, Patricia interviewed for the Denver Broncos' vacant defensive coordinator post but that was instead filled by Vance Joseph.

Patricia's official title now stands as "Senior Football Advisor," the same role he held when the Patriots took him in after his infamously poor head coaching tenure in Detroit. According to NBC Sports Boston's Tom Curran , that's just a sign that Patricia is a Patriots employee in name only.

"I think he is, at this juncture, from what I’ve gathered, kind of untethered. He’s not with the Patriots," Curran during an appearance on WEEI. "(Owner) Robert Kraft, not on the record, but certainly characterized a level of respect for Patricia and Joe Judge as coaches and guys. So, I don’t think they’re persona non grata, but I don’t know if they have an exact role for (Patricia)."

With vacancies dwindling through the NFL's coaching ledgers, Patricia is likely destined for at least one more season in New England, albeit in what would be an understandably muted role. Curran hinted that Patricia's best bet is perhaps lingering as a prescience similar to that of Ernie Adams, the longtime friend and colleague of Bill Belichick that filled a variety of minute but vital roles during the Patriots' heyday.

"I think that he would be a little bit radioactive if he were to have any involvement in the offense at all," Curran ominously forecasted. "The defense seems kind of set. Does he come back in an Ernie Adams role? I think he’s exploring his options."

