Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
The Hockey News

Rangers Trade Vitali Kravtsov to Canucks

By Mike Stephens,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VsUd0_0kzsxEx300

The New York Rangers have traded forward Vitali Kravtsov to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward William Lockwood and a 2026 seventh-rounder.

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL trade deadline has apparently been moved up a week.

In yet another instance of two teams getting in on the action early, the New York Rangers traded forward Vitali Kravtsov to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday in exchange for forward William Lockwood and a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Kravtsov's departure from the Rangers had been apparent for quite some time, as the club opted to hold him out of both of their games this weekend for what was deemed "roster management reasons."

The 23-year-old certainly has potential despite his minimal production to this point, having gone ninth overall to the Rangers back in the 2018 draft. Through 48 games at the NHL level, however, Kravtsov has struggled to live up to his billing as a former top-10 pick, ending his tenure in New York with five goals and five assists for 10 points in just under 12 minutes of nightly ice time.

Heading to Vancouver, Kravtsov will likely get a far larger role in the Canucks' offense than he did with the Rangers, perhaps allowing him to tap into some of that dormant potential.

Lockwood, on the other hand, is a perfectly serviceable depth winger who has scored consistently at the AHL level. The 24-year-old has one assist in 28 career NHL games spread over the past three seasons and will likely report to AHL Hartford, given the Rangers' roster constraints. Lockwood has 12 goals and 18 points in 26 games in AHL Abbotsford this season.

With Kravtsov off the books, the Rangers are now one step closer to their ultimate goal of acquiring Patrick Kane. Stay tuned.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Islanders Acquire Pierre Engvall From Maple Leafs
Elmont, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hurricanes Acquire Shayne Gostisbehere From Coyotes
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
THN On The 'Dub': Trade Deadline, Ducks Prospects and Canada Winter Game
Anaheim, CA1 day ago
Hurricanes Acquire Jesse Puljujarvi From Oilers
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Will the Blue Jackets Find a New Team for Vladislav Gavrikov?
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Oilers Acquire Mattias Ekholm From Predators
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Blue Jackets Trade Jonathan Quick to Golden Knights
Columbus, OH6 hours ago
Capitals Acquire Rasmus Sandin From Maple Leafs
Washington, DC2 days ago
Sharks Acquire Namestnikov from Lightning for Eyssimont
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Wild Acquire Marcus Johansson From Capitals
Washington, DC2 days ago
The Philadelphia Flyers Become Deadline Sellers
Philadelphia, PA10 hours ago
Capitals Should Keep Looking Ahead After Rough Start to 2023
Washington, DC1 day ago
Growing the Game: Women's Glass Helmets Draw Attention in Sweden
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago
Penguins Trade Teddy Blueger to Golden Knights
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Wild Acquire Gustav Nyquist From Blue Jackets
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Avalanche Acquire Lars Eller From Capitals
Washington, DC1 day ago
Capitals Sign Nick Jensen to Three-Year Extension
Washington, DC1 day ago
Screen Shots: Frustration in Pennsylvania, Senators and Red Wings
Detroit, MI7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy