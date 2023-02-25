Rangers Trade Vitali Kravtsov to Canucks

The New York Rangers have traded forward Vitali Kravtsov to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward William Lockwood and a 2026 seventh-rounder.

The NHL trade deadline has apparently been moved up a week.

In yet another instance of two teams getting in on the action early, the New York Rangers traded forward Vitali Kravtsov to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday in exchange for forward William Lockwood and a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft.

Kravtsov's departure from the Rangers had been apparent for quite some time, as the club opted to hold him out of both of their games this weekend for what was deemed "roster management reasons."

The 23-year-old certainly has potential despite his minimal production to this point, having gone ninth overall to the Rangers back in the 2018 draft. Through 48 games at the NHL level, however, Kravtsov has struggled to live up to his billing as a former top-10 pick, ending his tenure in New York with five goals and five assists for 10 points in just under 12 minutes of nightly ice time.

Heading to Vancouver, Kravtsov will likely get a far larger role in the Canucks' offense than he did with the Rangers, perhaps allowing him to tap into some of that dormant potential.

Lockwood, on the other hand, is a perfectly serviceable depth winger who has scored consistently at the AHL level. The 24-year-old has one assist in 28 career NHL games spread over the past three seasons and will likely report to AHL Hartford, given the Rangers' roster constraints. Lockwood has 12 goals and 18 points in 26 games in AHL Abbotsford this season.

With Kravtsov off the books, the Rangers are now one step closer to their ultimate goal of acquiring Patrick Kane. Stay tuned.