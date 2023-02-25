Where Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles Reportedly Stand Months After Their Breakup

Last year was a wild one for Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles. From the countless write-ups surrounding the behind-the-scenes drama of Don’t Worry Darling to the two being romantically connected while the film was still shooting, there was a lot of attention surrounding the director and pop star. However, the relationship did not last long after the film's premiere because the two announced they were taking a break in November of 2022, and they haven't been together since. So the question remains, where do the two stars stand months after their breakup?

Wilde and Styles remain good friends and have no animosity according to an unnamed source who spoke to People . The insider explained that the actress-turned-director is reportedly “in a great place” following her breakup with the pop star, and she is focusing her energy on co-parenting her children. They told the outlet:

She’s focused on her kids and co-parenting with Jason. She and Harry are good friends, there’s no animosity whatsoever. Plus she’s got many different directing projects in the works.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles met on the Don’t Worry Darling set, and they seemingly developed a strong relationship while working together on the thriller. The internet had a lot to say about the two’s involvement, especially given factors like their working relationship, age difference, and Wilde’s relatively recent, at the time, split from her ex Jason Sudeikis . Many fans wondered if there was an overlap between Wilde’s relationship with Sudeikis and Styles, which was only complicated by the fact that Wilde’s former nanny claimed there was . The former nanny went as far as saying “Why don’t you just...look at her ring on Labor Day Weekend (2020),” insinuating that the director was still wearing her and the Ted Lasso actor’s engagement ring when she began seeing the singer.

Things became even more complicated for the two as Don’t Worry Darling got closer to release, and the rumors about the behind-the-scenes feuds, some revolving around the pair’s on-set relationship, began to become the main focus of the movie’s release. The backstage squabbles became the dominating discourse about the film, yet that didn’t stop the troubled production from hitting number one at the box office and being a modest success.

While the insider didn’t speak much about how the “As It Was” singer was doing, Styles was spotted with his old flame , Ellis Calcutt, two months after his split with the Booksmart director. The sighting of the musician with his former partner seemingly creates a bit of a pattern of behavior because the pair reportedly dated shortly after his breakup with Taylor Swift back in 2013.

Wilde sounds like she is focused on and committed to her children and career, and things are all good post-breakup. This can be seen by the two projects the director has in development: a biopic of Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug starring Thomasin McKenzie titled Perfect, and very secretive upcoming superhero movies with both Marvel and Sony.