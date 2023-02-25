Open in App
Kansas State
Important dates for the 2023 NFL offseason

By Curt Popejoy,

5 days ago
With the start of the NFL scouting combine just a few days away, the NFL released its current calendar for all the important dates of the NFL offseason. The combine runs from February 28 through April 6 with coverage on the NFL Network.

Free agency officially begins on March 15 but as usual, the legal tampering period kids off two days prior. The 2023 NFL draft runs from April 27-April 29 and will be held in Kansas City. The first round of the draft is on Thursday night, the second and third rounds on Friday and rounds four through seven on Saturday.

Check out the full list below so you can be sure not to miss any of the busiest offseason in professional sports.

