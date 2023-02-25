Open in App
Tallahassee, FL
Athlon Sports

Florida State's Mike Norvell discusses recruiting against Deion Sanders as he looks to raid Florida

By Kevin Borba,

5 days ago

The head coach at Deion Sanders' alma mater opened up about what it's like to recruit against Prime

Deion Sanders is a walking headline and will forever be someone that people listen to when he speaks.

While he spent the last few seasons as the Jackson State head coach, hearing from Sanders wasn't as common as it has been since he took the head coaching job at Colorado. He has been on the minds of everyone in college football, from Paul Finebaum , to Urban Meyer and Joel Klatt.

The latest person to discuss Sanders' impact on college football,  is actually the head coach at Coach Prime's alma mater Florida State, Mike Norvell. Now rather than highlighting the program great that Sanders is, Norvell finds himself having to fend off Sanders for in-state recruits. Florida is typically loaded with elite talent as the 2024 class is no exception with 12 of the top-50 recruits hailing from the Sunshine State.

It is a breeding ground for talent that elite out-of-state programs such as Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, and Texas have become known for attempting to raid while the Florida powers attempt to fend them off. Now with Sanders as the head coach at Colorado, the Buffs have found themselves with a new pipeline. Norvell spoke about recruiting against Sanders when he appeared on the "All Things Covered" podcast with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden.

He explained what is like recruiting against Sanders saying:

"We know that is one school with one coach who is trying to get into Florida and get the best that we have..."

He also touched on how despite Sanders being competition for the Seminoles, that they are still proud of him saying:

"Prime has obviously had a great career and is doing great things in the coaching profession," Norvell said. "As a Florida State Seminole, we are happy for him and the track of his career and where that's going in the coaching world."

The Buffs have found some success already in the state, landing three high school prospects headlined by five-star corner Cormani McClain who was a former Miami commit, and also adding four transfer players during the 2023 recruiting cycle. To add to the rivalry, Sanders also flipped former the No. 1 overall recruit, Travis Hunter, who was previously pledged to Norvell and Florida State.

There will likely be a handful more head-to-head battles between Prime and Norvell as they both look to ascend up the college football ranks, and as Sanders continues to make it known he wants the Florida recruits in Boulder.

