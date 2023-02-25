Darrelle Revis Shares Advice For Aaron Rodgers

The NFL world continues to wait for clarity about Aaron Rodgers' future.

Rodgers has not yet revealed whether or not he plans to return for a 19th season. If he does so, it could be with a new team, as reports have swirled that the Green Bay Packers might explore trading the future Hall of Famer in order to start Jordan Love behind center.

Should a trade of Rodgers actually materialize, one of the favorites to land him would have to be the New York Jets.

The Jets have been a buzzy potential destination for Rodgers for a while now after the team made it clear that it wants to bring in a veteran quarterback to start over Zach Wilson. The Jets hosted former Las Vegas Raider Derek Carr for a free agent visit last week, but it's been widely reported that Rodgers is the first choice of the front office.

Should a Rodgers trade to New York actually emerge, one former Jets great has some advice for the quarterback.

Hall of Fame cornerback Darrelle Revis said Rodgers needs to "come in humble" to the Jets organization. If Rodgers does that, Revis told TMZ , he believes Rodgers could experience immediate success quarterbacking a Jets offense that is loaded with young playmakers.

"I believe he has weapons at every position," said Revis. "As Jets fans, as Jet lovers, we can see some high-scoring games. We can see some big victories."

Revis' opinion that Rodgers would be a good fit for the Jets doesn't necessarily represent the consensus among all former players from the franchise.

Former defensive lineman and fellow Hall of Famer Joe Klecko said on a recent radio appearance that he's worried Rodgers would "ruin" the Jets locker room.

A few things still need to happen for Rodgers to actually wind up in New York. But the majority of Jets fans would surely love to find out what it would look like to have him as a member of Gang Green.