The Five Most Improved Teams Since 2000

Mike Farrell breaks down the five programs that have made the biggest gains since the turn of the century

1. Clemson

- This one is easy. They went from “Clemsoning” to winning a couple of national titles and becoming a yearly contender to win it all. They've been among the truly elite for a decade under Dabo Swinney , and despite some of their slow uptake on NIL opportunities and the transfer portal , they're still not going anywhere soon.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney raises the ACC championship trophy with Tigers defensive end K.J. Henry (5) after Clemson's win against North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Dec. 3, 2002. © Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY NETWORK

2. Utah

— Urban Meyer had them really good back in 2004 and they were also really good in 2008 as well but those years were in the Mountain West. After an up-and-down start in the PAC 12, they have emerged as a consistent double-digit winner and PAC 12 favorite. Kyle Whittingham remains one of the most underrated coaches nationally year after year.

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham reacts after being doused with Gatorade in the second half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Southern California Trojans at Allegiant Stadium. © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

3. Oregon

— The Ducks were up and down at the start of the century but caught fire under Chip Kelly . They’ve had 10 seasons of 10 or more wins since 2007 and are perennial PAC 12 contenders.

Sep 17, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches the game from the sidelines during the first half against the Brigham Young Cougars at Autzen Stadium. Oregon won the game 41-20. © Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

4. Kentucky

— The Wildcats weren’t good 20 years ago. And they stunk up until Mark Stoops took over. They aren’t a power by any means, but two 10-win seasons in the last five years is a far cry from what they were.

Sep 10, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops and offensive lineman Tashawn Manning (79) celebrate after they beat the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. © Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

5. Baylor

— The Bears stunk 20 years ago and even though Art Briles did it the wrong way, Matt Rhule and now Dave Aranda have all made them consistent threats in the Big 12. There have been down years but from 1996 to 2009 their best win total in a season was 5.