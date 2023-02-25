Wide Receivers Stepping Into the Spotlight in 2023
By Matt Perkins,
5 days ago
Who will emerge as the next generation of great pass catchers in college football?
1. Malik Nabers, LSU
Overshadowed by: Jalin Hyatt
Nabers had an outstanding year in his own right in 2022 - leading the SEC in receptions with 72 and finishing with over 1,000 yards. But he only found the endzone three times all season, which was definitely a fluke. The true junior has first-round potential, and I'd be willing to bet he shows that off in 2023 in his second season with Jayden Daniels .
2. Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse
Overshadowed by: AT Perry, Josh Downs, Zay Flowers
The son of the former Cowboys and Dolphins standout, Gadsden had one of the best freshman seasons in the country that no one talked about. With Sean Tucker off to the draft, he'll be the focal point of the Orange's attack in 2023. After finishing sixth in the conference in yards last season, he's a good bet to lead the league.
Amidst all of the turnover in Stillwater, the Cowboys' leading receiver Presley is back for his senior season and that's a boon to Mike Gundy . Teammate Bryson Green left for Wisconsin after a strong true freshman season, leaving Presley as the unquestioned leader in a wide receiver room that will see a lot of targets even with a new quarterback.
Johnson managed to crack the 1,000-yard mark last season despite not even being the top target on his own team, which should tell you just how much of a threat he is. The 6'2, 220 lb. true X turns 50/50 balls into 80/20 balls and has deceiving speed. He could make a run at following in the footsteps of Zay Jones and earning All-American honors for the Pirates.
Comments / 0