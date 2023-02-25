Wide Receivers Stepping Into the Spotlight in 2023

Who will emerge as the next generation of great pass catchers in college football?

1. Malik Nabers, LSU

Overshadowed by: Jalin Hyatt

Nabers had an outstanding year in his own right in 2022 - leading the SEC in receptions with 72 and finishing with over 1,000 yards. But he only found the endzone three times all season, which was definitely a fluke. The true junior has first-round potential, and I'd be willing to bet he shows that off in 2023 in his second season with Jayden Daniels .

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) in action during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2. Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse

Overshadowed by: AT Perry, Josh Downs, Zay Flowers

The son of the former Cowboys and Dolphins standout, Gadsden had one of the best freshman seasons in the country that no one talked about. With Sean Tucker off to the draft, he'll be the focal point of the Orange's attack in 2023. After finishing sixth in the conference in yards last season, he's a good bet to lead the league.

Oct 29, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Oronde Gadsden II (19) catches a touchdown pass in front of Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) in the first quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. © Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

3. Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State

Overshadowed by: Quintin Johnston, Marvin Mims, Xavier Hutchinson

Amidst all of the turnover in Stillwater, the Cowboys' leading receiver Presley is back for his senior season and that's a boon to Mike Gundy . Teammate Bryson Green left for Wisconsin after a strong true freshman season, leaving Presley as the unquestioned leader in a wide receiver room that will see a lot of targets even with a new quarterback.

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) complete a pass on the 10-yard line as Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Avyonne Jones (8) watches on during the Guaranteed Rate Bowl Game at Chase Field on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. © Alex Gould/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

4. CJ Johnson, ECU

Overshadowed by: Nathaniel Dell, Isaiah Winstead, Rashee Rice

Johnson managed to crack the 1,000-yard mark last season despite not even being the top target on his own team, which should tell you just how much of a threat he is. The 6'2, 220 lb. true X turns 50/50 balls into 80/20 balls and has deceiving speed. He could make a run at following in the footsteps of Zay Jones and earning All-American honors for the Pirates.