Dip in high school sports, new brain teaser: Your Sunday briefing

“Though it was the end of February, the day was a lazy sort of cold. The sun slipped through the cloud in bursts, reminding the landscape that it was still there, prodding snow piles to relax into puddles and stirring sleeping seeds under the ground.”

― Erika Robuck, Call Me Zelda

Good morning, Small Wonder.

Hope this Sunday morning finds you well and making the most of the waning days of February.

As we cheer Delaware high school winter sports teams through championship season, and look forward to spring sports, it might feel – especially to carpooling parents! – like it’s all about practices, games and meals rushed in and around the edges.

So it might interest you to know that participation in school sports is down.

Why has high school sports participation dropped and will it come back?

Sports reporter Kevin Tresolini explains that the dip in Delaware is slightly higher than national drop-off. See which sports are growing, which are not and those that are "emerging" in the First State, and stick with our sports and photo teams for full coverage of Delaware sports on @DEGameDay on Instagram.

Open Call to arts & cultural groups

Every Sunday we pass the mic to arts and cultural groups throughout the First State, affording them the opportunity to tell our readers about upcoming events, seasonal plans, fundraising efforts, volunteer opportunities, collaborations and so much more.

Today, you will find on Delaware Online you’ll find an Open Call column from New Light Theatre. In the weeks ahead, we’ll be hearing from the Pencader Heritage Museum, Restore the King, Wilmington Drama League and many more.

If you know a group that would like to be included, please email me at tpaolino@gannett.com for details.

How well do you follow the news?

Are you a newshound who knows more about what’s going on than anyone around you?

Well, do we have a quiz for you!

Fresh off the local headlines, we’ve created a weekly Delaware Online news quiz that will test your news IQ based on what happened the previous seven days.

Our first quiz hits all our favorite topics – food, sports, politics, and Delaware traditions.

Exercise those brain cells here.

Trouble with elder care?

Reporter Meredith Newman has been reporting on long-term care facilities in Delaware and the care issues some Delawareans have faced.

Her latest story digs into what happened when a 93-year-old beloved matriarch went missing from her nursing home., Newark Manor.

Meredith's interested in finding more about people's experiences, particularly of those who have had loved ones living in assisted living facilities.

To share your experiences with Meredith, please click on the link in our bio.

We will not publish your name or identifying information without your permission.

To participate, please fill out this form.

Oat milk? Almond milk? Half and half? Black? We don’t judge. Pour another cup and here are your Sunday headlines: