Santa Ana school security guard accused of molesting 2 girls

By City News Service Inc.,

7 days ago
David Escobar. | Photo courtesy of the Santa Ana Police Department

A Saddleback High School safety officer was behind bars Friday on suspicion of molesting two underage girls in Santa Ana.

David Escobar, 44, of Santa Ana, was arrested Thursday at the high school and was booked on suspicion of child molestation, according to Santa Ana police Sgt. Maria Lopez. Escobar was being held on $1 million bail.

An adult woman recently came forward to police alleging he molested her multiple times when she was 4 years old, Lopez said. Escobar was 20 years old at the time, she added.

While investigating the woman’s allegations police identified another alleged victim, who is now an adult but accused Escobar of molesting her when she was a teenager, Lopez said.

Lopez declined to say how Escobar knew the alleged victims, but said he did not meet them through an after-school program that he coordinated for the city’s parks and recreational department from July 1996 through September 2011.

Investigators suspect there could be more alleged victims and asked anyone with information helpful to detectives to call 714-245-8732 or email jgarcia@santa-ana.org. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at 855-TIP-OCCS.

