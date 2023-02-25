Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Paul Reed sees offensive chemistry growing with James Harden for Sixers

By Ky Carlin,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uQXkW_0kzsbMel00
Harry How/Getty Images

CAMDEN, N.J.–Philadelphia 76ers big man Paul Reed has had to make a lot of adjustments to his game. Coming into the league, he was an energetic player who would be rushing a bit on the offensive end trying to show that he can score in this league.

Since then, he has had to calm down and understand that there are other things he has to do in order to succeed individually and then help the Sixers as well. For example, understanding where to roll in a pick-and-roll scenario.

Reed seemed to have a tough time finding the soft spot in opposing defenses, but after continuous work on the offensive end, one can see where he has improved. He has been able to gain the trust of James Harden and the two of them have grown an offensive partnership.

“I think I’m just starting to understand more how to better help him get downhill and spacing for him so he can create driving lanes and opportunities for the team to score,” said Reed. “It’s just like, the more picks I set for him, the better we understand each other.”

As mentioned, this has been a process. The Sixers have needed Reed to understand where to be on the offensive end and he has finally gotten it. There were times earlier in the year when Harden would be very demonstrative with Reed to get him in the right spot.

“It’s been a process,” Reed added. “I feel like we still have more chemistry to grow. Our chemistry can still grow some more, but it’s definitely grown a lot since the beginning of the year until now. So it’s been good.”

As long as Reed can continue to grow on both ends of the floor, the Sixers will benefit from it in the long term. He is going to be an X-Factor for the bench unit.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Heat's Tyler Herro explains what Sixers are getting in Dewayne Dedmon
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Player grades: Luka Doncic, Mavericks prove to be too much for Sixers
Dallas, TX2 hours ago
Rumor: Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham interested in reuniting with Jim Schwartz
Cleveland, OH9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Anthony Davis, Dennis Schröder had a heated exchange after Lakers turnovers and defensive lapses
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Grizzlies trolled rival Shannon Sharpe, Lakers with an absolutely devastating tweet
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Multiple Sixers make sure to single out Paul Reed after win over Heat
Miami, FL1 day ago
MLB umpires just accidentally proved in spring training how useless they are
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes minority owner of Nashville SC
Nashville, TN14 hours ago
WATCH: Tom Izzo hilariously tells BTN what he told Michigan State basketball at halftime of Nebraska game
Lincoln, NE2 days ago
Taylor Heinicke responds to Carson Wentz with an encouraging message
Washington, DC16 hours ago
Watch: Notre Dame coach's son pulls a Chris Webber
Detroit, MI13 hours ago
Celtics Lab 173: On whether rest, seeding, or meshing matters most for the Celtics' stretch run with Evan Valenti
Boston, MA1 hour ago
UNC basketball moves up in latest bracketology update
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Suns' Kevin Durant discusses how his trade request from the Nets came to pass
Phoenix, AZ6 hours ago
Big Boys: 4 prospects who could help Cowboys at nose tackle
Dallas, TX15 hours ago
Mock trade has Brooklyn Nets trading Mikal Bridges for Portland's Anfernee Simons
Portland, OR4 hours ago
Bulls mentioned as one of bigger NBA disappointments
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
Hubert Davis watches UNC Basketball commit on Tuesday
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Jayson Tatum's son Deuce left Donovan Mitchell hanging in a hilarious courtside interaction
Boston, MA13 hours ago
Leaky Black to set UNC program record on Saturday
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
LOOK: South Carolina CB Cam Smith talks Darius Slay, and potentially playing for the Eagles
Philadelphia, PA6 hours ago
Will Anderson Jr. believes the Bears are 'onto something special'
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Andrew Berry opens up on twin brother joining the Eagles
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Stephen A. Smith’s wildly dismissive comments about hockey on First Take had NHL fans fuming
New York City, NY6 hours ago
Patrick Kane trade: Who won the Blackhawks and Rangers deal?
New York City, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy