Police: Two men facing multiple charges after the discovery of six loaded weapons and large amount of narcotics in Waterbury, Wolcott

Two men were arrested after a search of a Waterbury home and a Wolcott garage led to the alleged discovery of six guns, fentanyl and more than 100 hallucinogenic pills, police said.

On Wednesday, the Waterbury Police Department searched a home on Oronoke Road in Waterbury and a detached garage on Woodtick Road in Wolcott, police said.

Inside, they allegedly found six loaded firearms — two 9mm pistols, a 40-caliber pistol, a 45-caliber pistol, a 12-gauge shotgun and a .357 revolver. They also allegedly found various amounts of ammunition, 434 fentanyl pills, 101 hallucinogenic pills, four pounds of marijuana and $1,900 in cash, police said.

Erik Reyes-Alvarez, 23, who lived in the Oronoke Road home, was charged with three counts of illegal transfer of a pistol or revolver, illegal transfer or sale of a long gun, failure to declare a high capacity magazine, criminal impersonation, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and operation of a drug factory, according to police.

He was being held in lieu of a $750,000 bond, police said.

Edward Maglio, 39, who lived at the same address as the garage, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell and operating a drug factory. He was released on a promise to appear, police said.