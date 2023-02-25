Open in App
New York City, NY
1010WINS

NYPD seek stand-up comedian for subway shooting

By Curtis Brodner,

5 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for a stand-up comedian they believe is responsible for a subway shooting in Lower Manhattan last month, the NYPD announced at a press conference on Friday.

Marcos Cofresi, a 30-year-old standup comedian who goes by the stage name Leo Cofresi, allegedly shot a 34-year-old man during an argument on a southbound N train approaching the Broadway and Canal Street station on Jan. 28 just after 1 a.m.

The attacker shot the man in the arm and torso. Emergency responders rushed him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

The shooter and the woman he was with fled when the train arrived at the station.

Police now believe Cofresi was the shooter. The stand-up comedian has performed at comedy venues around New York City.

