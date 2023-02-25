Open in App
Colorado State
OutThere Colorado

Colorado humane society decides to euthanize aggressive dog despite previous owners' pleas

By Tamera Twitty,

5 days ago
The Great Dane pictured above resembles the dog mentioned in this story. Photo Credit: Mariana Botero G. File photo. (iStock)

The Ark Valley Humane Society (AVHS) has decided to move forward with euthanizing an aggressive Great Dane-Mastiff mix named Echo, despite the attempts by the dog's former owners to regain ownership of him, according to a letter from the humane society.

Echo was released into the custody of AVHS on February 2, by the couple that previously owned the dog. They reportedly tried to rehome Echo for more than a year before deciding to take him to the shelter.

According to AVHS officials, the couple reported that Echo showed signs of increased aggression, including incidents where he bit a person and injured a puppy.

On the same day that the relinquishment process was completed and the owners left the facility, Echo reportedly bit two staff members without warning.

"From the moment Echo came through our doors and we accepted him, we have cared for him as best we could. We have treated him with the respect, compassion and care that all of the animals coming through our shelter deserve," the letter reads.

"For AVHS, our main priority in this decision is keeping the public safe. Given his background of aggressive behavior and circumstances of biting history that were not corrected in the past, we see the presence of this type of behavior as an insurmountable risk to any community. We have also considered what Echo’s quality of life would be like if he was returned into society given his previous behaviors," it said.

When the previous owners were made aware that euthanasia was being considered, they attempted to regain ownership of the dog.

However, the shelter has announced that it will be moving forward with plans to euthanize after receiving two recommendations from veterinarians and the support of the AVHS board of directors. They listed the following justifications as to why it was necessary to do so.

  • Territorial guarding
  • Generalized guarding
  • Unpredictability
  • Known triggers
  • History of human-directed aggression
  • History of animal-directed aggression, and
  • Any other notable behaviors of concern such as history of escape.

"Whether you have been supportive of AVHS’s decisions in this situation, or have disagreed – we value our community and all animal supporters in our valley. We are all on the same team in wanting to help animals. Thank you for your understanding. If you would like to share your thoughts, we are here to accept that feedback," the letter reads.

