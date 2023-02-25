No. 1 Lanesville too much for Bethany Christian in 1A girls basketball final

NDIANAPOLIS — Bethany Christian had overcome nearly every obstacle it faced in an historic season that led coach Krysten Parson’s squad to the Class 1A state championship game.

Saturday, however, the size disadvantage to Lanesville proved to be the Bruins’ undoing.

Top-ranked Lanesville captured the 1A title with a 60-41 victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Eagles scored the first five points of the game and never trailed en route to the school’s first girls basketball title.

“Their size gave us issues and it was very difficult for us,” Parson admitted. “We were grateful to be here and our run to the state finals was remarkable, but it wasn’t the outcome we wanted.”

Lanesville (27-2) had a pair of 6-foot-1 frontliners in Morgan Sonner and Shelby Allen who were often on the floor simultaneously and they worked with 5-9 senior Linzie Wernert to give the Bruins, whose tallest player is 5-10 senior Kiersten Todd, fits.

That size advantage helped the Eagles take a 17-7 lead after one quarter and, after Bethany Christian fought back within 20-13 in quarter two, an 8-0 run midway through the second quarter helped Lanesville take firm command.

“We wanted to get off to a good start, and we did,” Lanesville coach Angie Hinton said. “We wanted to get (BC) playing at a different speed and we were able to do that, then we wanted to go inside.”

Lanesville hit 18 of its first 29 shots from the floor (62 percent) which was key in helping the Eagles build a 40-18 lead early in the third quarter.

The Bruins, as has been their strength this season, did fight back late in the third quarter and pulled within 48-36 early in the fourth quarter after an Eva Horning 3-pointer with 5:47 left. Bethany Christian, however, could get no closer.

“We haven’t given up, ever,” Parson said. “That’s why we’re here. We were able to put some possessions together and get some stops.”

Lanesville, however, had the answers. The Eagles finished with a 34-10 advantage in points in the paint and a 25-19 rebounding advantage.

Sonner had 18 points to lead all scorers for the winners, while Wernert added 13 and Allen 11.

For the seventh-ranked Bruins, the loss wasn’t going to dim an historic season.

“We had never won a regional championship before and that was huge,” said junior Zoe Willems who led Bethany Christian with 17 points and eight rebounds. “At semistate, we just said we have to play our hearts out and we did. This team never gave up.”

“Our goal all year,” added junior Mariah Stoltzfus, “was to make a run in the tournament and we did it.”

The Bruins lose a pair of starters in Todd and Kolette Kern along with key reserve Julia Moser, but will return Willems, Stoltzfus and Horning to a squad that finished 24-4.

LANESVILLE 60, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 41

BETHANY CHRISTIAN (41): Eva Horning 1 0-0 3; Kolette Kern 0 0-0 0; Mariah Stoltzfus 3 3-3 11; Zoe Willems 5 6-8 17; Kiersten Todd 1 3-4 5; Julia Moser 1 2-2 5. TOTALS: 11 14-17 41.

LANESVILLE (60): Hadley Crosier 4 0-1 9; Ava Kerr 2 3-4 7; Hylton Brumley 1 0-0 2; Linzie Wernert 6 1-2 13; Morgan Sonner 8 1-1 18; Shelby Allen 4 3-5 11; Jane Davis 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 25 8-13 60.

Bethany Christian 7 11 13 10 — 41 Lanesville 17 17 10 16 — 60

Three-point baskets: Berthany Christian 5 (Horning, Stoltzfus 2, Willems, Moser), Lanesville 2 (Crosier, Sonner); Total fouls (fouled out): Bethany Christian 17 (none), Lanesville 19 (Crosier); Records: Lanesville 28-2; Bethany Christian 24-4.

IHSAA GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, Feb. 18

At Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis (all times EST)

CLASS 1A

No. 1 Lanesville 60, No. 7 Bethany Christian 41

CLASS 2A

No. 2 Forest Park 38, Lapel 37

CLASS 3A

No. 7 Fairfield 49, No. 6 Corydon Central 42

CLASS 4A

No. 7 Bedford North Lawrence 56, No. 3 Fishers (26-2) 42

