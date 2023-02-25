Open in App
Outsider.com

Former NFL First Round Pick Seemingly Retires, Blasts NFL Doctors As Warning to Next Draft Class

By Nick Geddes,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39CaoX_0kzsNGMH00
(Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones hinted at a possible retirement Saturday in a series of tweets in which he discussed the injuries he’s picked up over the course of his eight-year NFL career.

Jones, who missed the entirety of the 2022 season with an Achilles injury, said that playing in the NFL isn’t worth “avoidable chronic pain and disabilities.” Jones added that he can no longer “run or jump.”

“Much has changed in 8 years,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “Today I can’t run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game. DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you. If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications.

“It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee. In my opinion, no amount of professional success or financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities. Godspeed to the draft class of 2023.”

Amid speculation that Jones would retire, ESPN reported that the 30-year-old is not calling it quits.

Byron Jones Reportedly Not Retiring From NFL

Jones underwent surgery in March 2022 to clean up a lingering injury he dealt with the year prior. At the time of surgery, the Dolphins expected him to be ready for training camp in July. Miami, however, never activated him off the PUP list.

A 2015 first-round selection of the Dallas Cowboys, Jones spent five seasons with “America’s Team” before cashing in big in free agency. Jones inked a five-year, $82 million deal with the Dolphins ahead of the 2020 season and has suited up in 30 games. Jones became the highest-paid player at his position after signing the contract. He represents an $18.3 million cap hit in 2023, though Miami can save $13.6 million by releasing or trading him after June 1.

