Viral travel tip involves locking a shoe away in a hotel safe

Putting a shoe in a hotel safe deposit box could serve as a helpful reminder to remove your valuables before you check out.

Multiple travel content creators have been sharing the tip on various social media platforms in the last year and the videos have garnered millions of views.

Hope Smith, an esthetician and CEO of the skincare company MUTHA, is one of TikTok’s latest shoe-in-safe recommenders.

The beauty entrepreneur, who hails from Palm Beach, Florida, shared the travel life hack with her followers on Saturday, Feb. 11.

“If you’re wondering why I always lock a shoe in the safe now, you can ask Lauren, my assistant, who once had to fly all the way back to Italy to unlock the safe because of what I had left inside,” Smith said in her 28-second video.

“Put your shoe in the safe right behind your jewelry so that when it’s time to pack and leave your hotel you never leave your valuables behind because you’ll always be looking for that second shoe,” she continued.

Content creators are telling people to put a shoe in a hotel safe along with their valuables so they won’t forget them. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fox News Digital reached out to Smith for comment.

Several other content creators have echoed similar sentiments about the shoe-in-safe reminder.

Social media users have been divided about the suggestion with some writing that they’ve found it helpful while others feel otherwise.

“Why is this actually so genius,” one TikTok commenter wrote.

Other followers and creators responded that they check every room drawer, storage container, closet, and bed before leaving. Getty Images

“I would end up leaving the valuables + my shoe,” another TikTok user admitted.

“I’d have to put something more obvious like my keys or Airpods,” one TikTok user pointed out.

Other commenters on TikTok have offered alternative suggestions to make sure valuables aren’t forgotten in a hotel safe, including leaving sticky notes around the room and setting reminders on mobile devices.

Some travelers have written that they advise checking every hotel room drawer, storage container, closet, and bed before leaving.

The originator of the shoe-in-safe reminder is currently unknown.