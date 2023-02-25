Bills Sign RB Josh Jacobs in Latest Bold Free Agency Prediction

The Buffalo Bills and Derrick Henry have already found themselves intertwined in trade rumors. But now, Las Vegas Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs has entered the unofficial free agency speculation in Buffalo.

The Buffalo Bills have proven that they possess an elite offense, but will need to address some key areas this offseason to allow this unit to lead them to the football mountaintop. Adding a top-tier running back certainly wouldn't hurt.

First, there was the thin trade "rumors" surrounding the Bills and Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry, though nothing is official in that regard. Still, it's not nothing that Bills linebacker Von Miller shared pictures of he and Henry working out after the rumors started to emerge.

But now? The Bills are predicted to sign the only other running back who was arguably better than Henry this past season.

CBS Sports revealed its "free agency mock draft" for the 2023 market and has the Bills projected to sign Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who led the NFL in rushing yards (1,653) this past season. Jacobs showed out for Vegas in a contract year, and seems primed to earn some big-time money regardless of where he signs.

Here's what CBS had to say about why the Bills would select Jacobs at No. 27 in this make-believe free agent draft:

Like Saquon (Barkley), Jacobs' individual talent warrants a much higher pick here. But as a bruising, occasionally nicked-up vet at this position, he's potentially more of a short-term investment. In Buffalo, Jacobs would be an imposing addition to an offense begging for more balance on the ground, pairing with Josh Allen to create one of the NFL's most formidable rushing attacks.

With running back Devin Singletary set to enter free agency, second-year ball-carrier James Cook still growing into his own and the priority of taking some heat off of quarterback Josh Allen as dual-threat option, bolstering the running back room is arguably at the top of the offseason to-do list.

Jacobs would give the Bills the elite running back they've been missing for the past few seasons. Buffalo hasn't had a 1,000-yard rusher since LeSean McCoy in 2017, and it's safe to say that the team is long overdue to get another one.

However, inking Jacobs to a big contract could be a risky move, especially when the Bills could use their already thin cap space to add talent to the defense. After all, the running back position has proven to be the most expendable in the sport, as the Bills could choose to build around Cook if Singletary walks in free agency.

At least we know one thing, and that's that there will be a lot to unpack as the offseason continues to unfold.

