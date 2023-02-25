'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Drops Sweet Mother-Son Snap After Emotionally Revealing She Worries She's A 'Bad Mom'

@amyslaton_halterman/Instagram

All the cuteness! Amy Halterman (neé Slaton) took to Instagram on Thursday, February 23, to share an adorable mother-son snapshot of herself and 7-month-old baby Glenn .

The filtered photo showed Amy all smiles as she cuddled up her second born son — she also shares 2-year-old Gage with husband Michael Halterman — as animated flower petals fell around them.

@amyslaton_halterman/Instagram

This social media update comes nearly two weeks after Amy tearfully confessed to sister Amanda that she sometimes struggles with negative thoughts that she might not be a good mother in a mid-February episode of 1000-Lb Sisters .

"Being a good mom, that's my goal in life . Growing up, I didn't have a good example," she explained in a confessional. "I want to be a good mom to Gage that everything I do for him I'm like, is this the right call?"

@amyslaton_halterman/Instagram

"Don't you ever doubt yourself. Honey, you're not a bad mom ," Amanda assured her. "They don't come with instruction manuals. Believe me, when you mess up, your sisters and your brother will let you know. You know that. But that has never come out of our mouth."

"I wanna give him the best life he ever had," Amy continued. "Because we didn't [have that]."

Although she claimed the ideas came from her own head, in the past, the 35-year-old has received negative comments regarding her parenting choices when sharing sweet snippets of her children on social media.

@amyslaton_halterman/Instagram

This tearful moment occurred shortly before Amy was set to give birth to her second baby boy — who she chose to name "Glenn" after a popular character in The Walking Dead — in the popular TLC series.

"My precious baby. I'm just so glad he's here," she gushed later in the episode after welcoming her and Michael's newest addition. "I see a little bit of me, and a little bit of Michael in him. He's just perfect. I can see his future whether he's a football player, or he could be president."

"My heart is full. Being a mom is what I've wanted to do since I was 5 years old and I've always wanted two kids," she added, continuing to marvel over her newborn. "Our family is finally complete. We can put us in a frame and hang us on the wall now."

