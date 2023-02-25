Dolphins CB Byron Jones sounds off on his injuries

Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones claims he "can't run or jump" due to his injuries and cautions other players to avoid his path.

Jones, who missed the 2022 season after ankle and Achilles surgeries, made comments Saturday on social media that indicate he might never play again.

Retweeting a video from his 12-foot, 3-inch broad jump at the 2015 Combine, Jones wrote: "Much has changed in 8 years. Today I can't run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game. DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you. If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications."

He followed that up with a comment that sounded like a retirement announcement.

"It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee. In my opinion, no amount of professional success or financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities. Godspeed to the draft class of 2023."

Jones, 30, was drafted in the first round (27th overall) by the Dallas Cowboys in 2015. He signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Dolphins in March 2020.

He made the Pro Bowl in 2018 and has recorded 444 tackles and four interceptions in 109 games (103 starts) with the Cowboys and Dolphins.

