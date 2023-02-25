Open in App
Miami, FL
See more from this location?
CBS Miami

PHOTOS: 13th annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer

By CBS Miami Team,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gca4P_0kzs5g9000
cbs4

Thousands of people participated in the annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer event this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A6RxA_0kzs5g9000
cbs4

Ivan Cabrera getting ready to ride in this year's Dolphins Challenge Cancer event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UtdMA_0kzs5g9000
cbs4

Chelsea Jones reporting live this morning in the Dolphins Challenge Cancer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YWO0d_0kzs5g9000
cbs4

Najahe Sherman helping hand out medals in the13th annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer with CBS Miami General Manager Darryll Green.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VXtAM_0kzs5g9000
cbs4

Photo Gallery: 13th annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LnbIY_0kzs5g9000
cbs4

Jim Berry passing out medals in the Dolphins Challenge Cancer event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HvdtY_0kzs5g9000
Tania Francois

Thousands of people, including several CBS Miami personalities, contributed in this year's event to raise funds for cancer prevention and care. Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris, in white shirt, attended the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Levn_0kzs5g9000
Tania Francois

Thousands of people, including several CBS Miami personalities, contributed in this year's event to raise funds for cancer prevention and care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TjZMv_0kzs5g9000
Tania Francois

Thousands of people, including several CBS Miami personalities, contributed in this year's event to raise funds for cancer prevention and care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26LAXd_0kzs5g9000
Tania Francois

Thousands of people, including several CBS Miami personalities, contributed in this year's event to raise funds for cancer prevention and care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i5LQ8_0kzs5g9000
Tania Francois

Thousands of people, including several CBS Miami personalities, contributed in this year's event to raise funds for cancer prevention and care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RIsQL_0kzs5g9000
Tania Francois

Thousands of people, including several CBS Miami personalities, contributed in this year's event to raise funds for cancer prevention and care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uzZuD_0kzs5g9000
Tania Francois

Thousands of people, including several CBS Miami personalities, contributed in this year's event to raise funds for cancer prevention and care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kvIie_0kzs5g9000
Tania Francois

Thousands of people, including several CBS Miami personalities, contributed in this year's event to raise funds for cancer prevention and care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lmVfe_0kzs5g9000
Tania Francois

Thousands of people, including several CBS Miami personalities, contributed in this year's event to raise funds for cancer prevention and care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FeakM_0kzs5g9000
Tania Francois

Thousands of people, including several CBS Miami personalities, contributed in this year's event to raise funds for cancer prevention and care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hRyus_0kzs5g9000
Tania Francois

Thousands of people, including several CBS Miami personalities, contributed in this year's event to raise funds for cancer prevention and care. CBS 4 reporter Chelsea Jones reported for the event during Saturday newscasts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kS7NK_0kzs5g9000
Tania Francois

Thousands of people, including several CBS Miami personalities, contributed in this year's event to raise funds for cancer prevention and care.Do

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qz16E_0kzs5g9000
Tania Francois

Thousands of people, including several CBS Miami personalities, contributed in this year's event to raise funds for cancer prevention and care. CBS 4 reporter Chelsea Jones, right, and CBS 4 staffers Monica Kirkland, left, Tania Francois (center) at the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ER1GW_0kzs5g9000
Tania Francois

Thousands of people, including several CBS Miami personalities, contributed in this year's event to raise funds for cancer prevention and care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qqsjD_0kzs5g9000
Tania Francois

Thousands of people, including several CBS Miami personalities, contributed in this year's event to raise funds for cancer prevention and care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SAYuU_0kzs5g9000
Tania Francois

Thousands of people, including several CBS Miami personalities, contributed in this year's event to raise funds for cancer prevention and care. Pastor Arthur Jackson III of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church looks at the camera while cycling in the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fYTze_0kzs5g9000
Tania Francois

Thousands of people, including several CBS Miami personalities, contributed in this year's event to raise funds for cancer prevention and care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XDpPv_0kzs5g9000
Tania Francois

Thousands of people, including several CBS Miami personalities, contributed in this year's event to raise funds for cancer prevention and care.

Tania Francois

Thousands of people, including several CBS Miami personalities, contributed in this year's event to raise funds for cancer prevention and care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2THLAL_0kzs5g9000
Tania Francois

Thousands of people, including several CBS Miami personalities, contributed in this year's event to raise funds for cancer prevention and care. Elizabeth Jenkins, chairperson of the board for DCC XII, right speaks to participants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UdFzy_0kzs5g9000
Tania Francois

Thousands of people, including several CBS Miami personalities, contributed in this year's event to raise funds for cancer prevention and care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20OirW_0kzs5g9000
Tania Francois

Thousands of people, including several CBS Miami personalities and staffers, contributed in this year's event to raise funds for cancer prevention and care. CBS Miami General Manager Darryll Green was at this year's event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tkeBk_0kzs5g9000
Tania Francois

Thousands of people, including several CBS Miami personalities, contributed in this year's event to raise funds for cancer prevention and care.

Tania Francois

Thousands of people, including several CBS Miami personalities, contributed in this year's event to raise funds for cancer prevention and care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eFOge_0kzs5g9000
Tania Francois

Thousands of people, including several CBS Miami personalities, contributed in this year's event to raise funds for cancer prevention and care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tVVH6_0kzs5g9000
Tania Francois

Thousands of people, including several CBS Miami personalities, contributed in this year's event to raise funds for cancer prevention and care. CBS 4 anchors Jim Berry, Najhae Sherman hand medals to participans.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Miami, FL newsLocal Miami, FL
Lawsuit claims "negligence" in massive Miami Gardens condo fire
Miami Gardens, FL1 day ago
Rising rents across South Florida pricing some out of town
Miami, FL2 days ago
Zoo Miami employee's love of animals, people keeps him young
Miami, FL10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 no-show North Miami Beach city commissioners told to attend next meeting
North Miami Beach, FL8 hours ago
Gov. DeSantis brought "Courage" book tour to South Florida
Doral, FL1 day ago
NEXT Weather: The heat is on, record temps possible
Miami, FL3 days ago
Miami condo residents allowed to return after being displaced for a year
Miami, FL2 days ago
State Attorney's Office reviewing voting record of North Miami Beach mayor
North Miami Beach, FL3 days ago
Police to rely on data-driven stats to prevent crime
Miami, FL3 days ago
Man killed in Brownsville shooting
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
NEXT Weather: Unseasonably warm start to March
Miami, FL1 day ago
Apollo Middle School evacuated after students, staff complain of eye irritation
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
Police investigate shooting at Coral Gables restaurant
Coral Gables, FL1 day ago
Break-in at Commissioner Manolo Reyes' office under investigation
Miami, FL3 days ago
Man killed in "apparent" hit and run in Miami, police
Miami, FL3 days ago
Students who Shine: Lola McClure
Cooper City, FL4 days ago
Miami-Dade offering condo owners assistance if hit with repair assessments
Aventura, FL1 day ago
Surveillance video captures chaos of Pompano Beach quadruple shooting
Pompano Beach, FL3 days ago
Parents protest at Cypress Bay High School after 3 lockdowns in 2 weeks
Weston, FL2 days ago
Man, 22, arrested over alleged social media threat to hurt Miami-Dade officer
Miami, FL2 days ago
Man accused of real estate fraud against elderly, bedridden woman
Miami, FL3 days ago
Mental health crisis has desperate parents seeking help for children
Miami, FL1 day ago
Freight train hit SUV on tracks at Pembroke Road
Hollywood, FL1 day ago
GALLERY: 16th Annual Boca Raton Concours d'Elegance presented by Mercedes-Benz, AutoNation
Boca Raton, FL4 days ago
Cancer-fighting Davie Fire Rescue Captain Richard Hudson pushes for bone marrow donors
Davie, FL1 day ago
Prosecutor asks judge to reconsider dimissing charges in Hollywood Hills nursing home deaths
Hollywood, FL3 days ago
BSO investigating drowning of 6-year-old child
Tamarac, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy