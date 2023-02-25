Severe winter weather pummels California for a second day
By Simon Druker,
5 days ago
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Parts of California remained under severe winter weather warnings for a second day on Saturday as state officials continued to discourage travel for the duration of the weekend.
The atmospheric river system moved into Southern California from the northern part of the state on Friday, pelting the region with heavy bouts of rain and snow and leading to several dramatic rescues in Los Angeles Saturday, fire department officials reported.
A 61-year-old was airlifted to safety amid rising water levels while four homeless people and several dogs also had to be rescued . At least two people were hospitalized with hypothermia.
"An anomalous low pressure system will continue to produce heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over parts of southern California where a slight risk of excessive rainfall is in effect for today," the National Weather Service said in its latest update Saturday.
