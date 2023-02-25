Open in App
The chatter was ‘have you heard of this kid named LeBron James?’” - Paul Pierce remembers the first time he heard about LeBron James

By Damien Peters,

5 days ago

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce remembers the first time he heard about the Lakers superstar LeBron James

Paul Pierce & LeBron James

© Brett Hansbauer-USA TODAY Sports/© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce remembers the moment he heard about LeBron James , and fast forward 20 years, the "King" has surpassed every conceivable expectation set in front of him.

The kid from Akron

Pierce recently caught up with former teammate Kevin Garnett to discuss all things NBA and recounted when he first heard about a kid from Akron, Ohio.

"I remember being in my first All-Star game in Philly and you know we are in the locker room and we are talking to reporters and they were like 'Have you heard about this kid?', the chatter was have you heard of this kid named LeBron James. They were saying man this kid, he is a high school phenom he's so good he could probably start in this All-Star game.

So I sat up and I was like 'What?'. I'm looking around at A.I, Big Ticket, Shaq, Jordan, and I'm like 'This kid really that good?' I had to really sit up and say is there a kid out there in high school this good. So I'm like this kid must be nice but I don't think he's that good, and then just to see the pressure that was put on him coming into the league and to live up to those expectations, because they were saying he could be the greatest to ever the game, and they were giving this kid all this already.

For him to live up to it and probably surpass the expectations, that's tough , "he said.

The rivalry

Pierce's comments are eye-opening, considering he and LeBron were bitter rivals for the best part of their careers.

During James' first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers and in his early days with the Miami Heat , the pair grew a well-publicized dislike for each other as the Boston Celtics became LeBron's biggest hurdle en route to his elusive first NBA championship.

The four-time MVP eventually climbed over the Celtic mountain, but the disdain for James among the Celtic players lived on until recent years, as they slowly but surely gave him the due praise he deserved.

Pierce more than held his own against James, but in hindsight, has understood the greatness he was facing season after season. It's even more impressive considering Pierce retired in 2017, and LeBron is still averaging 30 points per game in year 20 for the Los Angeles Lakers .

On the back of his story, it validates the unthinkable pressure James was under as just a teenager coming up. The mainstream NBA media were already recognizing his pedigree during a time when social media didn't exist.

This was big from Pierce

Out of all players that have faced LeBron over the years, Pierce is the last that you would expect to recognize that LeBron may be the greatest of them all.

It's refreshing to see a long-time competitor give credit to one of the all-time greats while they're still playing instead of waiting for them to retire and give props all those years later.

It seemed like only yesterday that "The Truth" and the King were going head-to-head inside TD Garden, and those moments remain some of the most electrifying in league history.

